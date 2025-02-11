This funny library suggestion comes straight from a very relatable place

Pics libraries

We’re very much in favour of the public being able to comment on facilities they use, as much for their comedy potential as for their usefulness in effecting change. Who are we kidding? It’s all about the comedy.

Back in 2020, librarian Joe Davies shared a highly relatable comment from a library customer with a deeply held grievance.

It’s not so much passive-aggressive as just plain aggressive.

The anonymous commenter had definitely tapped into the zeitgeist.

this is my energy when people talk in the amtrak quiet car https://t.co/E2lH9L4jSc — molly ꗯ (@heymolly) February 27, 2020

Not a bad idea. My library has something like that. The rooms not the electric shocker. #LibraryTwitter https://t.co/4l00Kq2uVd — Arachne18 (@AShaffette) March 1, 2020

We highly suspect every librarian alive would love to have written that comment.

@CodexRex you know staff are not supposed to fill out the comment cards, right? https://t.co/TPraCRaNiw — Wacke Geologist (@geology24_7) February 27, 2020

They probably have.

Source Joe Davies Image Joe Davies, Pexels