This funny library suggestion comes straight from a very relatable place

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2025

We’re very much in favour of the public being able to comment on facilities they use, as much for their comedy potential as for their usefulness in effecting change. Who are we kidding? It’s all about the comedy.

Back in 2020, librarian Joe Davies shared a highly relatable comment from a library customer with a deeply held grievance.

It’s not so much passive-aggressive as just plain aggressive.

The anonymous commenter had definitely tapped into the zeitgeist.

We highly suspect every librarian alive would love to have written that comment.

They probably have.

Source Joe Davies Image Joe Davies, Pexels