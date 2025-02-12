This 5G conspiracy theorist took his one-man protest to the streets and it really is the most extraordinary watch

Videos conspiracy theories

This isn’t the first conspiracy theorist we’ve featured on these pages and it surely won’t be the last, but it might be the most eye-opening.

It’s a 5G conspiracy theorist who took his one-man protest to the streets – specifically, to the streets where these workmen were putting up another mast – and it’s quite the watch.

For a two minute or so visual summary of where a larger-than-you-probably-might-imagine portion of the nation is right now, it’s surely hard to beat.

Get out n get after these scabs, it’s the only way to stop em ☠️ #5g pic.twitter.com/s0bL28I69C — Matthardybladerunner (@Matthardy_BR) February 9, 2025

Mega phewf.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

They’re just ground workers mate. I think you’re taking your tin foil hat issues out on the wrong people — BKJK (@BONDKINGJK) February 10, 2025

Oh it’s been TOO LONG since we’ve been treated to some proper top shelf lunatic medieval peasant brain. 5G mast conspiracies in 2025. Cinema. https://t.co/UoSNHVbu07 — Fionn Viteža (@fionnviteza) February 9, 2025

funny thing is the tower was there before, bros here 3 yrs late pic.twitter.com/BSFfhAYtGZ — Ya Boi (@big_balls28) February 9, 2025

These two diva’s took me the fuck OUT the smirks on their faces are gold https://t.co/W3u6txeOaG pic.twitter.com/QyGX9MlQ9v — Fgay Twinks (@rossjamesxx) February 10, 2025

Complaining about a cell tower going up, while using cell tower data to stream about it. — Sewerprat (@sewerprat) February 9, 2025

“Any of you boys vaccinated?!” lol https://t.co/9IQFFcaA1T — sam kelly (@samuellllljk) February 10, 2025

Bro thinks he’s some kind of hero but really he’s an elite level bellend. Get a life you miserable loser. — Azeem Latif (@Zeemo96) February 10, 2025

I am honestly starting to think people should pass an iq test before being allowed near a phone or Internet access https://t.co/you9K54CSo — Sam Ellis (@Samatyorkshire) February 9, 2025

Complaining about a cell tower going up, while using cell tower data to stream about it. — Sewerprat (@sewerprat) February 9, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Phone signal since 5G has weakened by 50% I always had signal under 3G — The New Crusader (@Dzezo007) February 9, 2025

And also …

Gets a proper job instead of stopping others doing there — Housty (@Darren_Houston) February 9, 2025

Job = just over broke, wise up fool — Matthardybladerunner (@Matthardy_BR) February 9, 2025

Each to their own, right?

READ MORE

Donald Trump is bringing back plastic straws because paper ones keep ‘exploding’ on him and these 13 comebacks are all worth sucking up

Source @Matthardy_BR