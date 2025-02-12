Videos conspiracy theories

This 5G conspiracy theorist took his one-man protest to the streets and it really is the most extraordinary watch

Poke Staff. Updated February 12th, 2025

This isn’t the first conspiracy theorist we’ve featured on these pages and it surely won’t be the last, but it might be the most eye-opening.

It’s a 5G conspiracy theorist who took his one-man protest to the streets – specifically, to the streets where these workmen were putting up another mast – and it’s quite the watch.

For a two minute or so visual summary of where a larger-than-you-probably-might-imagine portion of the nation is right now, it’s surely hard to beat.

Mega phewf.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

And also …

Each to their own, right?

READ MORE

Donald Trump is bringing back plastic straws because paper ones keep ‘exploding’ on him and these 13 comebacks are all worth sucking up

Source @Matthardy_BR