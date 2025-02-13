A congressman was challenged after calling Elon Musk a ‘dick’ and his A++ response made everyone’s day just a little bit better

US comebacks elon musk

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Robert Garcia before but it’s fair to say we like him already.

The California Democratic congressman ruffled a feather or two after holding up an Elon Musk ‘dick pic’ during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill (don’t worry, it’s not really a dick. Well, not literally).

Garcia: “I find it ironic that our chairman, Rep. Greene, is in charge of running this committee. In the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our Oversight hearing, so I thought I’d bring one as well. This, of course, is President Elon Musk … ” pic.twitter.com/O16Z885bHV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2025

But that’s not what brings us here.

We’re here because he was later challenged on CNN whether it was really the done thing for politicians to go around calling the President, sorry, Elon Musk a dick.

And his A++ response made everyone’s day just a little bit better.

CNN: Do you think that calling Elon Musk “a dick” is effective messaging? Rep. Robert Garcia: “Well, he is a dick.” I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/E4U1fzQ8Sr — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 12, 2025

Boom!

And just a bit of the love people had for it.

1.

CNN: Do you think that calling Elon Musk “a dick” is effective messaging? Rep. Robert Garcia: “Well, he is a dick.” I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/E4U1fzQ8Sr — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 12, 2025

2.

Can’t argue with the truth, right? — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) February 12, 2025

3.

I almost died laughing when I first heard this! — PAPPY (@pappybest) February 12, 2025

4.

Yeeeesssssss! More of this please @RepRobertGarcia!!! — VassTabacchi (@VassTabacchi) February 12, 2025

5.

When is stating facts not effective messaging — Michael Banach (@m1db) February 12, 2025

6.

It’s called calling a spade a spade. — JOHN VALENTINE (@SageAmenti) February 12, 2025

7.

This is the type of Democrats the Party needs. — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 12, 2025

Last word to the man himself (no, not Musk).

Brianna Keilar: Do you think that calling Elon Musk a dick is effective messaging? Congressman Robert Garcia: Well, he is a dick. pic.twitter.com/5pO6FmZPjr — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 12, 2025



READ MORE

Donald Trump’s magnificent Freudian slip is the closest he’s come to self-awareness and yet still so very far away

Source @ArtCandee