A congressman was challenged after calling Elon Musk a ‘dick’ and his A++ response made everyone’s day just a little bit better

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2025

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Robert Garcia before but it’s fair to say we like him already.

The California Democratic congressman ruffled a feather or two after holding up an Elon Musk ‘dick pic’ during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill (don’t worry, it’s not really a dick. Well, not literally).

But that’s not what brings us here.

We’re here because he was later challenged on CNN whether it was really the done thing for politicians to go around calling the President, sorry, Elon Musk a dick.

And his A++ response made everyone’s day just a little bit better.

Boom!

And just a bit of the love people had for it.

Last word to the man himself (no, not Musk).


