Elon Musk’s chainsaw-wielding antics at CPAC were the perfect metaphor for the Trump regime – 15 scathing reactions
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), has been the usual three-ring circus, thanks in no small part to the presence of Liz Truss and Nigel Farage, not to mention Steve Bannon chucking in a Nazi salute for good measure.
But the real spectacle revolved around Elon Musk, who tried his hand at a bit of comedy …we think. It’s hard to be sure.
Maybe some of the worst 15 seconds in recorded history? pic.twitter.com/cCxy5qMOuW
— Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) February 20, 2025
In case you were wondering, this is the meme in question.
Hilarious, right?
He also took to the stage with a chainsaw, gifted to him by his financial inspiration, Argentine President Javier Milei, as a symbol of the cost-cutting measures they both live by …as long as it’s other people’s money, of course.
wearing sunglasses inside and following an event where he at times had a hard time speaking coherently, Elon Musk walks off the CPAC stage waving around a chain saw. this is the guy currently running our government. Congrats, America! pic.twitter.com/IwUZ8sZItS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2025
He was obviously pretty pleased with himself.
Other people weren’t as impressed.
1.
Elon Musk waves around a chainsaw at CPAC while Argentinian president Javier Milei gives the thumbs up.
These people are cringe AF and utterly unglued.pic.twitter.com/XEcDou468Y
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 21, 2025
2.
One of these is a giant tool and it’s not the chainsaw pic.twitter.com/5eXWAOP5HV
— Dr Sassenach (@Dr_Sassenach) February 21, 2025
3.
The Lexus Chainsaw Massacre pic.twitter.com/xhF5I98X8V
— Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 21, 2025
4.
Real picture
Musk misreads Social Security data, millions of dead people not getting benefits, experts say https://t.co/dIi9shoTjp
— Democracy over what they’re pushing (@IamAmericasidea) February 21, 2025
5.
This is evidence that no matter how rich you are, money can't buy you coolness. Once a dweeb, always a dweeb.
Further evidence: Zuck, Bezos.
— MM (@adgirlMM) February 20, 2025
6.
Who gave the toddler a chainsaw? ♂️ pic.twitter.com/bIXSCmimRn
— Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 20, 2025
7.
The world’s richest man has taken possession of a global social media platform used by the world’s journalists, scientists, governments, private citizens, businesses, religions, militaries and health/emergency services to share all vital information—It’s going as you might expect
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 21, 2025
8.
Elon Musk thinks that firing thousands of people, including veterans, military spouses, people with kids, is like playing a vide game where he gets to take a chainsaw to their lives. So fun, amirite?
He truly sucks at being human. pic.twitter.com/i8du50x3oJ
— GOP Jesus (@GOPJesusUSA) February 21, 2025
9.
BREAKING: Elon Musk, who is wearing sunglasses indoors, wields a chainsaw to celebrate the tens of thousands of federal employees he’s fired indiscriminately and without explanation. pic.twitter.com/VMsW1MDmzh
— Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) February 20, 2025
10.
Top: Elon Musk brandishes a chainsaw today at CPAC (real life)
Bottom: President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho brandishes a machine gun in Idiocracy (a fictitious movie) pic.twitter.com/WflPt7aRX7
— Rich Luchette (@richluchette) February 21, 2025
11.
https://t.co/qxr8UxC1KE pic.twitter.com/Zq0rY0CPvB
— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) February 21, 2025
12.
https://t.co/0mrjoFsSJn pic.twitter.com/uelrP3Qy1k
— Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) February 20, 2025
13.
Save this video, this is all going to end badly, there is no other way.
— Danny (@danzu72) February 20, 2025
14.
Billionaire celebrating impoverishing working people https://t.co/b2IBpMEpOl
— terry christian (@terrychristian) February 21, 2025
15.
I cut down trees, I wear high heels
Suspendies, and a bra
I wish I'd been a girlie
Just like my dear Papa pic.twitter.com/GwdhHuPgR7
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 21, 2025
We’ll let Alastair Campbell have the last word.
You are a real twat
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 21, 2025
