Elon Musk’s chainsaw-wielding antics at CPAC were the perfect metaphor for the Trump regime – 15 scathing reactions

US elon musk

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), has been the usual three-ring circus, thanks in no small part to the presence of Liz Truss and Nigel Farage, not to mention Steve Bannon chucking in a Nazi salute for good measure.

But the real spectacle revolved around Elon Musk, who tried his hand at a bit of comedy …we think. It’s hard to be sure.

Maybe some of the worst 15 seconds in recorded history? pic.twitter.com/cCxy5qMOuW — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) February 20, 2025

In case you were wondering, this is the meme in question.

Hilarious, right?

He also took to the stage with a chainsaw, gifted to him by his financial inspiration, Argentine President Javier Milei, as a symbol of the cost-cutting measures they both live by …as long as it’s other people’s money, of course.

wearing sunglasses inside and following an event where he at times had a hard time speaking coherently, Elon Musk walks off the CPAC stage waving around a chain saw. this is the guy currently running our government. Congrats, America! pic.twitter.com/IwUZ8sZItS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2025

He was obviously pretty pleased with himself.

Other people weren’t as impressed.

1.

Elon Musk waves around a chainsaw at CPAC while Argentinian president Javier Milei gives the thumbs up. These people are cringe AF and utterly unglued.pic.twitter.com/XEcDou468Y — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 21, 2025

2.

One of these is a giant tool and it’s not the chainsaw pic.twitter.com/5eXWAOP5HV — Dr Sassenach (@Dr_Sassenach) February 21, 2025

3.

The Lexus Chainsaw Massacre pic.twitter.com/xhF5I98X8V — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 21, 2025

4.

Real picture Musk misreads Social Security data, millions of dead people not getting benefits, experts say https://t.co/dIi9shoTjp — Democracy over what they’re pushing (@IamAmericasidea) February 21, 2025

5.

This is evidence that no matter how rich you are, money can't buy you coolness. Once a dweeb, always a dweeb. Further evidence: Zuck, Bezos. — MM  (@adgirlMM) February 20, 2025

6.

Who gave the toddler a chainsaw? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bIXSCmimRn — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 20, 2025

7.

The world’s richest man has taken possession of a global social media platform used by the world’s journalists, scientists, governments, private citizens, businesses, religions, militaries and health/emergency services to share all vital information—It’s going as you might expect — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 21, 2025

8.

Elon Musk thinks that firing thousands of people, including veterans, military spouses, people with kids, is like playing a vide game where he gets to take a chainsaw to their lives. So fun, amirite? He truly sucks at being human. pic.twitter.com/i8du50x3oJ — GOP Jesus (@GOPJesusUSA) February 21, 2025

9.

BREAKING: Elon Musk, who is wearing sunglasses indoors, wields a chainsaw to celebrate the tens of thousands of federal employees he’s fired indiscriminately and without explanation. pic.twitter.com/VMsW1MDmzh — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) February 20, 2025

10.

Top: Elon Musk brandishes a chainsaw today at CPAC (real life) Bottom: President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho brandishes a machine gun in Idiocracy (a fictitious movie) pic.twitter.com/WflPt7aRX7 — Rich Luchette (@richluchette) February 21, 2025

11.

12.

13.

Save this video, this is all going to end badly, there is no other way. — Danny (@danzu72) February 20, 2025

14.

Billionaire celebrating impoverishing working people https://t.co/b2IBpMEpOl — terry christian (@terrychristian) February 21, 2025

15.

I cut down trees, I wear high heels

Suspendies, and a bra

I wish I'd been a girlie

Just like my dear Papa pic.twitter.com/GwdhHuPgR7 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 21, 2025

We’ll let Alastair Campbell have the last word.

You are a real twat — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 21, 2025

READ MORE

Liz Truss has been slagging off Britain to any American who will listen and these Brits told her precisely where to go – 17 especially straight-talking comebacks

Source ATRupar Image Screengrab