Domino’s in Japan created a ‘fish and chips’ pizza, which both appalled and intrigued the internet
Who doesn’t love a pizza? And who doesn’t love fish & chips?
So, in theory, the ‘crispy fish and chips pizza’ created by Domino’s in Japan is a culinary ‘win-win’. A delicious combination of pizza crust, melting cheese, fish, chips, tartar sauce, lemon and basil.
Or maybe not. Twitter account No Context Brits have captioned a picture of the pizza claiming that ‘Japan declares war on England and Italy’.
Breaking: Japan declares war on England and Italy. pic.twitter.com/bvrK9V7IVL
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 20, 2025
Hmmm… we’re just not sure. The replies, however, were deliciously entertaining.
1.
Please tell me that they have a mushy peas dip?
— Captain Catpain (@CCatpain) February 20, 2025
2.
Still better than Hawaiian.
— Hey Philomena (@EaMast) February 21, 2025
3.
NO! This can not stand pic.twitter.com/rHaDyzZNa3
— Cliffinkent (@Cliffinkent) February 20, 2025
4.
Not going to lie, that sounds banging!
— LJ (@LORDLJS) February 20, 2025
5.
Shit I'm moving to Japan
— Bigjoker (@BlGJOKER) February 20, 2025
6.
Can they make a battered sausage stuffed crust?
— Del Rivo (@delrivo13) February 20, 2025
7.
Look guys … really?! Basil??!!!! Potato on pizza?! Battered fish on pizza… as a chef by trade I declare this as a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY
— Timothy Shipman AKA shipzz (@TimothyShi50957) February 20, 2025
8.
Yeah I've always thought when eating a pizza that it could do with … Lemon?… No thank you
— Stephen Knight (@llamalaa) February 20, 2025
9.
That's not a declaration of war, it's a declaration of love
— Jack Carlin (@Jack__Carlin) February 20, 2025
10.
I’d have it if it didn’t have pieces of lemon thrown all over it, I don’t want citrus on my pizza
— SJ (@_sophiejessica_) February 20, 2025
11.
I'm not even English or Italian, and even I'm offended.
— USW444 (@UniversalSWave) February 20, 2025
12.
— Listen Up (@listenupmag_) February 21, 2025
13.
Some Chinese curry sauce and flick off the lemon slices and I think it’s a winner.
— M (@MarkyallanMark) February 20, 2025
14.
Why is it mostly lemon
— Dave (@dave2801epic) February 21, 2025
So much disagreement! Luckily, someone was on hand to conduct a poll.
15.
Joking aside, would you buy this pizza of it was available in the UK?
I know the Operations Director for a number of Domino's franchises so I may be able to put in a good word
— Captain Catpain (@CCatpain) February 20, 2025
Sadly, for the 62.3%, the pizza has already been discontinued, but you can always get the crispy chicken with lemon.
Clearly, they have too many lemons in Japan.
