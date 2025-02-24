Domino’s in Japan created a ‘fish and chips’ pizza, which both appalled and intrigued the internet

Weird World food

Who doesn’t love a pizza? And who doesn’t love fish & chips?

So, in theory, the ‘crispy fish and chips pizza’ created by Domino’s in Japan is a culinary ‘win-win’. A delicious combination of pizza crust, melting cheese, fish, chips, tartar sauce, lemon and basil.

Or maybe not. Twitter account No Context Brits have captioned a picture of the pizza claiming that ‘Japan declares war on England and Italy’.

Breaking: Japan declares war on England and Italy. pic.twitter.com/bvrK9V7IVL — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 20, 2025

Hmmm… we’re just not sure. The replies, however, were deliciously entertaining.

Please tell me that they have a mushy peas dip? — Captain Catpain (@CCatpain) February 20, 2025

Still better than Hawaiian. — Hey Philomena (@EaMast) February 21, 2025

NO! This can not stand pic.twitter.com/rHaDyzZNa3 — Cliffinkent (@Cliffinkent) February 20, 2025

Not going to lie, that sounds banging! — LJ (@LORDLJS) February 20, 2025

Shit I'm moving to Japan — Bigjoker (@BlGJOKER) February 20, 2025

Can they make a battered sausage stuffed crust? — Del Rivo (@delrivo13) February 20, 2025

Look guys … really?! Basil??!!!! Potato on pizza?! Battered fish on pizza… as a chef by trade I declare this as a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY — Timothy Shipman AKA shipzz (@TimothyShi50957) February 20, 2025

Yeah I've always thought when eating a pizza that it could do with … Lemon?… No thank you — Stephen Knight (@llamalaa) February 20, 2025

That's not a declaration of war, it's a declaration of love — Jack Carlin (@Jack__Carlin) February 20, 2025

I’d have it if it didn’t have pieces of lemon thrown all over it, I don’t want citrus on my pizza — SJ (@_sophiejessica_) February 20, 2025

I'm not even English or Italian, and even I'm offended. — USW444 (@UniversalSWave) February 20, 2025

Some Chinese curry sauce and flick off the lemon slices and I think it’s a winner. — M (@MarkyallanMark) February 20, 2025

Why is it mostly lemon — Dave (@dave2801epic) February 21, 2025

So much disagreement! Luckily, someone was on hand to conduct a poll.

Joking aside, would you buy this pizza of it was available in the UK? I know the Operations Director for a number of Domino's franchises so I may be able to put in a good word — Captain Catpain (@CCatpain) February 20, 2025

Sadly, for the 62.3%, the pizza has already been discontinued, but you can always get the crispy chicken with lemon.

Clearly, they have too many lemons in Japan.

