Weird World food

Domino’s in Japan created a ‘fish and chips’ pizza, which both appalled and intrigued the internet

David Harris. Updated February 24th, 2025

Who doesn’t love a pizza? And who doesn’t love fish & chips?

So, in theory, the ‘crispy fish and chips pizza’ created by Domino’s in Japan is a culinary ‘win-win’. A delicious combination of pizza crust, melting cheese, fish, chips, tartar sauce, lemon and basil.

Or maybe not. Twitter account No Context Brits have captioned a picture of the pizza claiming that ‘Japan declares war on England and Italy’.

Hmmm… we’re just not sure. The replies, however, were deliciously entertaining.

So much disagreement! Luckily, someone was on hand to conduct a poll.

15.

Sadly, for the 62.3%, the pizza has already been discontinued, but you can always get the crispy chicken with lemon.

A pizza with chicken, tomato and a lot of lemon slices

Clearly, they have too many lemons in Japan.

