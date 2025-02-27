Donald Trump ran the numbers on his $5m ‘gold card’ scheme and it went just as well as you’d imagine it would

US donald trump

Never let it be said that Donald Trump can’t think on his feet. Actually, on second thoughts, scrap that, after this attempt at a little bit of mental arithmetic ended up with both feet in his mouth.

Well, it would have done if everyone wasn’t too terrified to correct him (well, everyone apart from Emmanuel Macron, obviously).

It’s the president doing the maths on his wheeze to sell $5m ‘gold cards’ to pretty much anyone who wants to come and live in the US. And how much revenue does he think this is going to generate? This much.

Trump suggesting the country could make $50 trillion on selling gold cards if they can find 10 million people willing to pay $5 million pic.twitter.com/vaXtUoIueq — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

Except according to the latest estimates there are 8.4 million people in the entire world with an estimated net work of $5 million or more. We can’t say how many of these want to move to the US – and how many want to pay $5 million for the privilege, but one thing is for sure …

Close but no cigar, Mr President!

And here are a few of the many responses it prompted.

Clearly he learned how to do math at Trump University. https://t.co/z4AFOPh80h — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 26, 2025

As of 2022, approximately 8.4 million individuals worldwide have a net worth exceeding $5 million. The United States accounts for about 1.47 million of these individuals, meaning roughly 6.93 million people outside the U.S. possess a net worth over $5 million. — Nathan Stanton (@nathan_stanton) February 26, 2025

I can see how he bankrupt several casinos — Queen Iseabail, the Sassy Lassy (@bandrui0) February 26, 2025

Trump’s math is as solid as his business acumen—which is to say, nonexistent. Why aren’t the 10 million people willing to pay $5 million each for U.S. residency, paying $1M for a similar visa already? That’s more than the entire population of New York City willing to drop… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) February 26, 2025

He is so incredibly delusional and stupid it never ceases to amaze. https://t.co/IrKMOl6e8K — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) February 26, 2025

Trump’s gold card scheme—selling citizenship for $5M—is a delusional cash grab, favoring oligarchs over regular folks. It won’t generate $50T, just deepen inequality and erode democracy. Another absurd idea from a buffoon. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) February 26, 2025

The stupidest group of men and women ever assembled to run this nation. Prove me wrong. https://t.co/WG5er57Iux — Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) February 27, 2025

Maybe Trump can do a package deal? A gold card and a vacation condo in Gaza for $6 million? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 26, 2025

What astonishes me is the level of confidence in his stupidity and delusion. — (@ChidiNwatu) February 26, 2025

And finally …

I can make $50 trillion by just getting 50 trillion ppl to pay me $1. So easy https://t.co/UjwOgV00Fz — ssttaavvii (@ssttaavvii) February 26, 2025

Trump will be furious he didn’t have that idea first.

