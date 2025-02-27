US donald trump

Donald Trump ran the numbers on his $5m ‘gold card’ scheme and it went just as well as you’d imagine it would

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2025

Never let it be said that Donald Trump can’t think on his feet. Actually, on second thoughts, scrap that, after this attempt at a little bit of mental arithmetic ended up with both feet in his mouth.

Well, it would have done if everyone wasn’t too terrified to correct him (well, everyone apart from Emmanuel Macron, obviously).

It’s the president doing the maths on his wheeze to sell $5m ‘gold cards’ to pretty much anyone who wants to come and live in the US. And how much revenue does he think this is going to generate? This much.

Except according to the latest estimates there are 8.4 million people in the entire world with an estimated net work of $5 million or more. We can’t say how many of these want to move to the US – and how many want to pay $5 million for the privilege, but one thing is for sure …

Close but no cigar, Mr President!

And here are a few of the many responses it prompted.

And finally …

Trump will be furious he didn’t have that idea first.

