Probably the most creative response to an Amazon query you’ll see today

Poke Staff. Updated February 28th, 2025

One of the good things about buying online is the facility for asking about the product and reading reviews before making that commitment. A bad thing, however, is that if you make a typo in your question, you leave yourself open to answers like this one.

As the item was a gaming headset for the PS4, we have to assume the questioner was trying to type “Is it bluetooth?”, to which the real answer is a disappointing and far less amusing “No”.

Other replies that apparently took the question at face value included:

When Redditor Lacki-ng shared a screenshot, fellow Redditor thehappydwarf commented:

“I’d read a book this guy writes about Bulethoth.”

Looks like George R.R. Martin needs to watch his back.

