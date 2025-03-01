JD Vance accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not saying ‘thank you’ so he did this on Twitter and as smackdowns go it was nothing short of spectacular

US comebacks JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy endured a torrid meeting at the White House with Donald Trump and JD Vance, as no-one anywhere needs reminding right now.

And one of the lowest points – there are quite a few to choose from – was when vice president JD Vance took issue with the Ukrainian president for apparently not saying ‘thank you’ enough.

Vance: Have you said thank you once? Zelenskyy: You think if you speak very loudly— Trump: He’s not speaking loudly. You’ve done a lot of talking. You’re not winning this pic.twitter.com/32wEHc4Pk6 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025

And we mention it not only because Vance was totally wrong (shock horror!) …

It took me 30 seconds to find at least ten postings from Zelensky directly thanking the United States for their support. There are many more. This is pure BS. https://t.co/YY33kmyLIB pic.twitter.com/hCBFIQVo1N — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 28, 2025

… but because of what Zelenskyy and his people later did on Twitter.

After Vance accused Zelensky of not saying thank you, Zelensky is now tweeting individual thanks to every single world leader expressing solidarity with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ClTCENxJyz — Kareem Rifai (@KareemRifai) February 28, 2025

Thank YOU, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

1.

FUCKING LOVE IT https://t.co/TcJBIkXyAR — Dinidu de Alwis (@dinidu) March 1, 2025

2.

Vance’s petty jab at Zelensky ignores the Ukrainian leader’s relentless fight for survival against Russia. Gratitude? Zelensky’s thanked the U.S. plenty, meanwhile, Vance undermines a key ally. Support Ukraine, not whining. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) February 28, 2025

3.

It’s easy to forget that he started off as a comedian but he’s still got it https://t.co/qU0VVT4hi0 — Christos (@christos_ioa) February 28, 2025

4.

America has united the world — against it. https://t.co/ifDL5viWMZ — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) February 28, 2025

5.

I think the bigger question is why does Trump, who has done very little to help Ukraine, feel like he gets the ownership of saying “you’re welcome” — Matty Gregg (@mattygreggruns) February 28, 2025

6.

THIS is the kind of “trolling” that a world leader should be engaged in, not rickrolling voters over the release of documents related to the world’s largest sex trafficker, or antagonizing allies https://t.co/GhOfWnrEXv — &roo (@Satoru_Yand) February 28, 2025

7.

He said Thank You to the US so many times Grok is outright refusing to give me the whole list… pic.twitter.com/8U22eFXYi0 — Void Cutiex (@V0idCutiex) February 28, 2025

8.

Immediately the world came to Ukraine’s defense. The US has completely isolated itself. There’s no respect or trust left. All bc of a megalomanic, his billionaire backer, and his Russian puppet master https://t.co/DtAjYZnaJm — Sarah️‍ SPN Novi ’25 (@Sarli45_) February 28, 2025

9.

i couldn’t love this dude more https://t.co/Y2dIOQ3i0B — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) March 1, 2025

To conclude …

my level of pettiness, go king https://t.co/x2hvvBAcGy — (@octoberaura) February 28, 2025

READ MORE

JD Vance’s response when Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks if he’s actually been to Ukraine is the very essence of what Ukraine (and the whole world) is up against

Source @ChrisDJackson