US comebacks JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy

JD Vance accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not saying ‘thank you’ so he did this on Twitter and as smackdowns go it was nothing short of spectacular

John Plunkett. Updated March 1st, 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy endured a torrid meeting at the White House with Donald Trump and JD Vance, as no-one anywhere needs reminding right now.

And one of the lowest points – there are quite a few to choose from – was when vice president JD Vance took issue with the Ukrainian president for apparently not saying ‘thank you’ enough.

And we mention it not only because Vance was totally wrong (shock horror!) …

… but because of what Zelenskyy and his people later did on Twitter.

Thank YOU, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

To conclude …

Source @ChrisDJackson