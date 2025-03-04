US JD Vance lbc nick ferrari

JD Vance was so unpleasant he managed to unite the nation behind Nick Ferrari and we never thought we’d say that

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2025

Now we know why Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate – the only American, it appears, even less pleasant than he is.

And today the American vice president was particularly unpleasant after appearing to troll UK (and European) troops for any potential role they might have in keeping the peace in Ukraine, and then doing a mealy-mouthed reverse ferret which absolutely zero people were buying.

We mention it again because LBC’s Nick Ferrari was among the first to respond, and so grim was Vance that he managed to unite pretty much the entire nation behind the LBC breakfast man and – with due respect to Ferrari – we never thought we’d type that.

Nailed it.

