JD Vance was so unpleasant he managed to unite the nation behind Nick Ferrari and we never thought we’d say that

Now we know why Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate – the only American, it appears, even less pleasant than he is.

And today the American vice president was particularly unpleasant after appearing to troll UK (and European) troops for any potential role they might have in keeping the peace in Ukraine, and then doing a mealy-mouthed reverse ferret which absolutely zero people were buying.

We mention it again because LBC’s Nick Ferrari was among the first to respond, and so grim was Vance that he managed to unite pretty much the entire nation behind the LBC breakfast man and – with due respect to Ferrari – we never thought we’d type that.

"Wow. A Vice-President who is as dumb as he is aggressive."@NickFerrariLBC reacts to JD Vance describing Britain as 'some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years.' pic.twitter.com/K9363vCXGQ — LBC (@LBC) March 4, 2025

Nailed it.

Anyone who still thinks there is a "special relationship" between UK and US, or that 20th-century geopolitical alignments continue, needs to think again https://t.co/PdNdlVnc9m — Natalie Bennett (@natalieben) March 4, 2025

JD Vance is a waste of oxygen . His IQ is smaller than his shoe size . — Ian (@OriginalBillo) March 4, 2025

Time to drop all delusions Last week Britain bestowed the greatest honour we possess on Trump, a second state visit invite. This week Trump’s white thrash sidekick refers to us as some random country that hasn’t fought war in 30 – 40 years. These people are lowest of the low https://t.co/YClfDSYOAP — Cormac Smith ️‍ (@CormacS63) March 4, 2025

Someone picked by TRUMP to be vice president turned out to be a complete and utter thicko? Wow I’m so shocked. — Imran (@Khan971I) March 4, 2025

Dear me the mostly ceremonial role of Vice President has moved up a notch to apparently now an office holder who insults the British Armed Forces living veterans & their bereaved families.

From the United States to the “state of this”that’s some pivot on an elegy…. https://t.co/MOIbaeSRC8 — Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) March 4, 2025

Keep saying he was a DEI hire to make Trump look good — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 4, 2025

