Life London property

Turns out that it’s possible to buy a 2-bedroom flat in London for less than £100K – but what do you get for your money?

David Harris. Updated March 6th, 2025

With the average price of a property in London now being over £530,000, Twitter user Sarah Duggers was genuinely amazed to find a listing on RightMove for a property in Thamesmead, SE London, for the bargain price of just £90,000.

Sure, it’s only got 60 years left on the lease, but still – a two bedroom flat in London for that price? A complete steal!

Or maybe not.

Here’s the Tweet with the link to the listing.

Did you click on the link? If not, we’ll save you the bother.

It’s fair to say it’s a bit of a ‘doer-upper’.

We shudder to think at what’s gone on in there…

People were less than impressed.

They should put this in the advert.

Source Rightmove H/T Sarah Duggers Image Rightmove, Pixabay