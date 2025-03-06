Turns out that it’s possible to buy a 2-bedroom flat in London for less than £100K – but what do you get for your money?

Life London property

With the average price of a property in London now being over £530,000, Twitter user Sarah Duggers was genuinely amazed to find a listing on RightMove for a property in Thamesmead, SE London, for the bargain price of just £90,000.

Sure, it’s only got 60 years left on the lease, but still – a two bedroom flat in London for that price? A complete steal!

Or maybe not.

Here’s the Tweet with the link to the listing.

Oh lovely! What a shame there's only 60 years left on the lease. https://t.co/SZkFMFjNXY — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) February 25, 2025

Did you click on the link? If not, we’ll save you the bother.

It’s fair to say it’s a bit of a ‘doer-upper’.

We shudder to think at what’s gone on in there…

People were less than impressed.

1.

That may genuinely be the worst listing I have ever seen — Calgie (@christiancalgie) February 25, 2025

2.

May need new kitchen —  〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) February 25, 2025

3.

It looks like the mould is the only thing holding the place together. — Wonderful, Nebulous Dogwhistle Concept (@underhandrea) February 25, 2025

4.

What on earth has even gone on here to make it look like that? At first glance I thought "fire damage" but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Also, 99 year lease *from new*, so guaranteed to be unmortgageable within 25-30 years? What a scam. — Nodrog's Ices (@NodrogIce) February 26, 2025

5.

Just needs a dust and a lick of paint.

(And perhaps an exorcism) — Sally (@SallyAllyM) February 25, 2025

6.

I’ve always fancied living inside a monster’s lair. — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) February 26, 2025

7.

"This property benefits from a communal garden" – which would be a far nicer place to sleep than the actual flat. Has anyone googled yet to see if someone got murdered there? It looks like the sort of place you see on Silent Witness. — Vikki (@TetchyBitch) February 25, 2025

8.

There have definitely been no bad murders in that flat. None at all. — Charlie Thomas (@CThomas663) February 25, 2025

9.

Christ Almighty, did they film Trainspotting in there? — Amanda (@AmandaYeardsley) February 25, 2025

10.

Ah, you can't beat the crack den look! — Decision Fatigue (@LadyNanBullen) February 25, 2025

11.

For Sale

Crime scene.

£90,000 ono — copy by kay (@KayWorboys) February 25, 2025

12.

Frightmove. — Rupert Teapot (@RTeapot) February 25, 2025

They should put this in the advert.

Go for Thamesmead, end up in Silent Hill. — Steenbeck (@Steenbeck3) February 25, 2025

