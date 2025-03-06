Entertainment Jack Whitehall MAGA
Jack Whitehall’s takedown of the MAGA cult is a thing of beauty
Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall recently went viral on Twitter/X after the popular anti-Trump Twitter account CALL TO ACTIVISM posted a clip from one of the comic’s stand-up shows.
It’s a pitch-perfect observation which went down a storm with their 1M+ followers, for reasons which will be immediately apparent when you give it a watch.
It’s from a 2020 stand-up tour, during Trump’s first term, but it’s just as relevant today – if not more so.
Wow. This UK Comedian just demolished MAGA.
Watch until the end. I promise.
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 24, 2025
Even if you guessed where it was going, it’s still wonderful stuff.
And here’s a flavour of the appreciative comments.
1.
In a nutshell https://t.co/sDjdBmFE9m
— Dr Dee Michell #cep (@DrDeeMichell) February 24, 2025
2.
Oh, I like this guy, and I’ve never even heard of him! Who is he? I want to watch more of his shit. Oh my God, the end had me laughing so hard, I was coughing!
— MoonlightRose (@ASaundercock) February 24, 2025
3.
Jack Whitehall is great!
— K. A (@Karin53026923) February 24, 2025
4.
I'm American and sadly cannot disagree
— karan newton (@karannewton) February 24, 2025
5.
No lies detected
— Jackie McNeill️ (@JackieMcNeill33) February 24, 2025
6.
Awesome!!!
— ➕marianne➕ (@gardengirlove) February 24, 2025
7.
Love it…I’m a U.S. citizen but you’re 100% right
— BGM (@Barbara97049715) February 25, 2025
And in the interests of balance (and entertainment), let’s have a look at a few of the triggered comments from the MAGA lot…
8.
His country wouldn't exist with out us, he can only say this because of us.
— James the cowboy viking (@valhallaawaits0) February 24, 2025
9.
Comedy is still legal in UK?
— S (@ShittyTwittter) February 24, 2025
10.
Well, yeah, he has to take digs at my president. If he made fun of his politicians, he'd be arrested…
— Digital Diamonds Network (@onewingdangel09) February 24, 2025
With everything the village idiot has been doing, let’s just end with a Canadian.
https://t.co/EL1BCrugZ1 pic.twitter.com/ZCU2jM54tt
— TD (@nesowadnehunk) February 24, 2025
READ MORE
Trump voters shared what it would take to make them stop supporting him – 23 eye-opening insights into the Maga mind
Source Call to Activism Image Screengrab