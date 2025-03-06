Jack Whitehall’s takedown of the MAGA cult is a thing of beauty

Entertainment Jack Whitehall MAGA

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall recently went viral on Twitter/X after the popular anti-Trump Twitter account CALL TO ACTIVISM posted a clip from one of the comic’s stand-up shows.

It’s a pitch-perfect observation which went down a storm with their 1M+ followers, for reasons which will be immediately apparent when you give it a watch.

It’s from a 2020 stand-up tour, during Trump’s first term, but it’s just as relevant today – if not more so.

Wow. This UK Comedian just demolished MAGA. Watch until the end. I promise. pic.twitter.com/nf1xSvBIzx — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 24, 2025

Even if you guessed where it was going, it’s still wonderful stuff.

And here’s a flavour of the appreciative comments.

1.

In a nutshell https://t.co/sDjdBmFE9m — Dr Dee Michell #cep (@DrDeeMichell) February 24, 2025

2.

Oh, I like this guy, and I’ve never even heard of him! Who is he? I want to watch more of his shit. Oh my God, the end had me laughing so hard, I was coughing! — MoonlightRose (@ASaundercock) February 24, 2025

3.

Jack Whitehall is great! — K. A (@Karin53026923) February 24, 2025

4.

I'm American and sadly cannot disagree — karan newton (@karannewton) February 24, 2025

5.

No lies detected — Jackie McNeill️‍ (@JackieMcNeill33) February 24, 2025

6.

7.

Love it…I’m a U.S. citizen but you’re 100% right — BGM (@Barbara97049715) February 25, 2025

And in the interests of balance (and entertainment), let’s have a look at a few of the triggered comments from the MAGA lot…

8.

His country wouldn't exist with out us, he can only say this because of us. — James the cowboy viking (@valhallaawaits0) February 24, 2025

9.

Comedy is still legal in UK? — S (@ShittyTwittter) February 24, 2025

10.

Well, yeah, he has to take digs at my president. If he made fun of his politicians, he'd be arrested… — Digital Diamonds Network (@onewingdangel09) February 24, 2025

With everything the village idiot has been doing, let’s just end with a Canadian.

Source Call to Activism Image Screengrab