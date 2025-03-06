Justin Trudeau just gave a lesson to Magas in how ‘America First’ really works and the Trump burn was brutal

Politics donald trump justin trudeau

Not only is Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau having to put up with all Donald Trump’s nonsense about it becoming a ’51st state’, he is also now having to grapple with a potentially catastrophic trade war with its neighbour, getting more real by the day.

So Trudeau decided to explain, with one or perhaps both eyes on Trump and his supporters, precisely how America First works. And it didn’t take much to read between the lines, making a good speech great.

BREAKING: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau just lectured Trump and MAGA on how "America First" really works. In doing so, he poked fun at Trump for running the country like it's a real-estate deal. “America First happens best when Canadians and Mexicans are prospering as well. A… pic.twitter.com/38IGvdDxuV — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 6, 2025

If only we could have been there to watch Trump see this for the first time. Although, having said that, it would probably go entirely over his head, who knows?

Trudeau, it turns out, is exceptionally good at this sort of thing, and it reminded us of when he said this a day or two back, which might have been even better.

Trudeau: "I want to speak first directly to the American people. We don't want this. We want to work with you as a friend and ally. We don't want to see you hurt either. But your government has chosen to do this to you. As of this morning, markets are down and inflation is set to… pic.twitter.com/2ZZGLcyamC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2025

And how much are Magas enjoying it? This much.

REPUBLICANS: How dare GOVERNOR Trudeau refer to President Donald Trump as “Donald.” It's highly disrespectful. Trump is simply frustrated by the unfairness of the USMCA trade deal with Canada (that Trump himself initiated, bragged about and signed). pic.twitter.com/m1KFnrRRQK — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 5, 2025

And just a few of the things people were saying about Trudeau’s latest message for Trump.

Trump's ego and limited perceptions of the world have been shaped by false beliefs of his own success. With access to near-unlimited power, he's convinced his view is accurate. Steering him to a realistic approach is like trying to coax a sugar-loaded toddler to calm down. https://t.co/3V4vQluZJ4 — Murphy's Law (@RileyDoodle2) March 6, 2025

Trudeau just delivered a masterclass in basic economics and diplomacy— something Trump never quite grasped. Trade isn’t a zero-sum real estate deal; when Canada and Mexico thrive, so does the U.S. "America First" doesn’t mean isolating allies— it means working with them to… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) March 6, 2025

Trump is such a good business man he bankrupted 6 hotels and casinos. It takes a special kind of person to do that. He deserves every once of ridicule he gets. https://t.co/NZzXld3spO — Sarah (@simplesarahbear) March 6, 2025

America first, simple as that — DazedAce (@itsdazedace) March 6, 2025

America First to MAGA means "whatever a kindergartener would think the best economic moves for America would be." — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 6, 2025

