Justin Trudeau just gave a lesson to Magas in how ‘America First’ really works and the Trump burn was brutal

John Plunkett. Updated March 6th, 2025

Not only is Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau having to put up with all Donald Trump’s nonsense about it becoming a ’51st state’, he is also now having to grapple with a potentially catastrophic trade war with its neighbour, getting more real by the day.

So Trudeau decided to explain, with one or perhaps both eyes on Trump and his supporters, precisely how America First works. And it didn’t take much to read between the lines, making a good speech great.

If only we could have been there to watch Trump see this for the first time. Although, having said that, it would probably go entirely over his head, who knows?

Trudeau, it turns out, is exceptionally good at this sort of thing, and it reminded us of when he said this a day or two back, which might have been even better.

And how much are Magas enjoying it? This much.

And just a few of the things people were saying about Trudeau’s latest message for Trump.

