Application to join the cats’ choir unequivocally denied

Cats don’t have the best reputation for their musical prowess – in fact, something that sounds particularly bad is often described as a “cats’ choir”, yet YouTube user Greg Molick‘s cat, Harvey, is the one doing the judging.

Greg recorded his critical tabby’s reaction to him murdering singing Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’, and we’re going to go out on a limb and say that his cover wasn’t a massive hit.

How else can Harvey deal with the problem? It’s not like his paws are big enough to block Greg’s mouth.

Viewers enjoyed the spectacle.



Although, they didn’t necessarily enjoy the singing.



One commenter had a theory.



So, Harvey’s a hero? Good kitty!

