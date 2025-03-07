Lembit Öpik’s unlikeliest of takes on Putin and the Ukraine War had everyone asking: ‘How the hell did he end up here?’

Politics lembit opik Ukraine

The memory can play tricks on you, of course, but we remember Lembit Öpik back in the day – way back in the day – as being a mostly decent kinda chap, albeit one who was also something of a figure of fun. A bit of a cheeky boy, you might say.

What we didn’t have him down as was someone who would share this take on Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Oval Office ambush by Donald Trump and JD Vance resulted in a rarity on social media this past week, where just about everyone, regardless of their political persuasion, has been backing Zelensky and Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Opik? Less so, it turns out.

There are now 2 Ukraine camps: (1) Warmongers = Starmer/Zelensky/EU

(2) Peace-seekers = Trump/Putin Let’s hope peace-seekers prevail, despite shrill calls for more war by enemies of a speedy life-saving truce — Lembit Öpik (@lembitopik) March 6, 2025

Note for younger readers – Lembit Öpik used to be a Lib Dem MP.

And here’s precisely what many people – not everyone, just quite a lot – made of that.

1.

Good god.

What’s happened in his life that’s led him here https://t.co/0T5qLSVEVQ — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) March 6, 2025

2.

If you are correct then Putin can withdraw from all Ukranian territory and cease fighting. He invaded so he can stop it in the same way. He won't though will he although that could bring peace tonight That is where the apologists always fall down — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 6, 2025

3.

Putin is seeking peace.

Putin invaded Georgia

Putin invaded Crimea

Putin invaded Ukraine

Putin has links to Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis

Putin has links to North Korea

Putin has links to China

Putin responsible for bio terrorism in UK Putin is just misunderstood‍♂️ https://t.co/TDJy9nHgom — Doug Beattie (@BeattieDoug) March 6, 2025

4.

Dear @lembitopik

What on earth has happened to you?

From LibDem MP to Putin apologist. Quite the journey. If you had written this in 1939 you would have said

(1) Warmongers: Churchill/Chamberlain

(2) Peace-seekers: Hitler/Stalin Lots of love

Iain https://t.co/OHK2vFBuqq — Iain Dale (@IainDale) March 6, 2025

5.

Putin, who has invaded Ukraine twice and annexed five of its regions, is a ‘peace-seeker’. https://t.co/9kldnf5o91 — CS Blennerhassett (@CSBlenner) March 7, 2025

6.

Calling Putin a peace-seeker when he started the war and annexed Ukrainian territory by force is utterly insane. https://t.co/RafjogXlwF — Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) March 7, 2025

7.

I always thought he was a complete wanker. My instinct was good! https://t.co/2CBR44SsCA — Tony Patterson (@tonypatt2000) March 6, 2025

8.

"We are the cheeky girls, we are the cheeky girls,

You are the cheeky boys, you are the cheeky boys" https://t.co/6wbM67SYne — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 7, 2025

9.

You are a disgrace to the Liberal tradition. https://t.co/sr9zLPOFHs — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) March 6, 2025

Turns out the clues were there (and here’s just one of them).

When faced with an American political grown up, Zelensky looks like a child — Lembit Öpik (@lembitopik) February 28, 2025

This person had a question …

Putin could solve this in a heart beat. Why are you forgetting this simple fact? — Tony Lonsdale (@Tony_Lonsdale) March 6, 2025

… and just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s how the former Lib Dem MP replied.

So could NATO. Why are you forgetting THAT? Instead Starmer restated the very intention that largely caused this war in the first place — Lembit Öpik (@lembitopik) March 6, 2025

And in response to Ricard Bacon’s question with which we started all this, Öpik said this.

Hi Rich, hope you’re well. What’s happening is the Old British Establishment’s losing authority, as its ciphers give outdated views & reject realities on Ukraine/Russia/NATO/ Western betrayals & inevitable responses. UK/EU seem stuck in a 20th Century bunker as the world moves on — Lembit Öpik (@lembitopik) March 7, 2025

You can read a little bit more about his journey here. Guess a spot on Strictly is out of the question?

