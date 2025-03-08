Americans are buying a single Japanese strawberry for $19, and these sweet reactions say everything that needs to be said

Weird World food

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with treating yourself to a product from higher up the luxury ladder than you usually buy – as long as you can afford it. It’s also worth remembering that, sometimes, the cheap packet of biscuits really hits the spot. It’s all just a matter of taste.

We’re less convinced that anybody at all, even people with enough money to buy the presidency for a felon, should be spending $19 on a single strawberry – especially one that must have the carbon footprint of a small city. Yet that’s what’s been happening in the US, where some people currently can’t afford an egg.

Check out this TikTok, and be prepared to facepalm …hard.

The video, by Alyssa Antoci – who is the daughter Tony Antoci, the owner of luxury grocery chain Erewhon, which imports the strawberry from Japan – went wildly viral. It has so far picked up 17.5 million views and almost 14 thousand comments, most of which stayed well off the fence.

1.

Who else thinks Erewhon is a social experiment to see what some people will spend?

Tara Shams

2.

So sustainable too!! Individually packed strawberries covered in plastic shipping across the Pacific Ocean.

Kb

3.

Erewhon was 100% started by a group of uni students who wanted to run a social experiment on consumerism but ended up accidentally creating a successful grocery so now they just watch and laugh.

I like cheese

4.

That’s a $1.99 strawberry from a farmers’ market, wrapped in lunchable packaging.

CookwithDae

5.

Yall give the wrong people money.

gtoffmyshi

6.

This is so dystopian.

katie

7.

Watching from district 12.

mmmmsananana

8.

I won’t even buy a whole pack at the grocery if it’s over 5 dollars LMFAO.

Sara Berkeley

9.

People in LA are so gullible.

Celenaaaa39484920

10.

This hurt me physically and mentally.

LEEPA

11.

If I dropped $20 on a strawberry, I’d probably convince myself it was the best one I’ve ever tasted too.

brenda.bots

Japan entered the chat.

12.

Omg?? I’m japanese and this is American marketing final boss – kyoto is not known for good strawberries.

koconut213

13.

These are like $10 for 9pcs in japan!!

koconut213

Just a weekly nickname pointed out the elephant in the room to Alyssa Antoci.

$19 for us… for you it’s free.

