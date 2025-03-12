Celebrity bob geldof donald trump elon musk

Bob Geldof ripped into Elon Musk and Donald Trump and it’s a devastating and important watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2025

Elon Musk’s much talked about cost-cutting drive in Donald Trump’s second administration has had a devastating effect on overseas aid, the world’s biggest economy turning its back on the planet’s most vulnerable.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that 83% of programs run by the US Agency for International Development (USAid) would be swept away, with roughly 5,200 of its 6,200 global programs terminated.

And no-one captured the fallout of this – and Musk and Trump in general – than Bob Geldof, speaking on Australia’s The Project, and it’s a devastating, important watch.

Nailed it.

But we shouldn’t be surprised because Geldof, apart from everything else, is so good at this sort of thing (warning – contains Russell Brand).

READ MORE

A reporter brutally schooled the White House over the economic impact of tariffs and their response made it even better

Source @maddenifico