25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Spring forward, fall backward. We’re not trying to give you advice about what the clocks are doing this weekend – it’s just what could happen if you mess about on the stairs.
Let’s spring straight into the funny stuff we’ve seen on Twitter/X this week – not including live trackers of Tesla stock prices.
1.
women in PHLEGM (poetry, history, language, english literature, ghost stories, music)
— Synexdoche (@amor_fatti) March 12, 2025
2.
“You look like you drive a Tesla”
-my new insult
— Derek (@DerekNeverFails) March 12, 2025
3.
i worked 60 hours last week but still tweeted at the rate of an unemployed person
— angela (@aygela) March 10, 2025
4.
If I was in Jaws instead of wishing for a bigger boat I probably would have just asked for a smaller shark.
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) March 9, 2025
5.
I cannot comment on the substance of the headline but I have LOTS of comments on the editorial choices made here. LOTS. pic.twitter.com/Ke8beDIH8M
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 7, 2025
6.
Please say a prayer for my dog. She’s fine but my toddler finished all the food on her tray and didn’t throw any on the floor.
— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) March 12, 2025
7.
Is it “Bigfoots” or “Bigfeet”?
I want to get this resume cover letter just right
— Bird Eckler (@Birdeckler) March 9, 2025
8.
10 yr old: Where do babies come from
Me: I’ll tell you in a few years
10 yr old: Hey, who ate my ice cream
Me: When a man and a woman…
— Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) March 12, 2025
9.
"Do you like the Microsoft Teams app?" Does Sisyphus like his boulder
— Patrick (@audiohymn) March 10, 2025
10.
— Mike Bong (@WeirdBongs) March 11, 2025
11.
The best part of working from home: easy access to cheese
The worst part of working from home: easy access to cheese
— meghan (@deloisivete) March 12, 2025
12.
Holland. Dozier Holland. pic.twitter.com/1BUcILU6iR
— Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) March 10, 2025