25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Spring forward, fall backward. We’re not trying to give you advice about what the clocks are doing this weekend – it’s just what could happen if you mess about on the stairs.

Let’s spring straight into the funny stuff we’ve seen on Twitter/X this week – not including live trackers of Tesla stock prices.

1.

women in PHLEGM (poetry, history, language, english literature, ghost stories, music) — Synexdoche (@amor_fatti) March 12, 2025

2.

“You look like you drive a Tesla” -my new insult — Derek (@DerekNeverFails) March 12, 2025

3.

i worked 60 hours last week but still tweeted at the rate of an unemployed person — angela (@aygela) March 10, 2025

4.

If I was in Jaws instead of wishing for a bigger boat I probably would have just asked for a smaller shark. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) March 9, 2025

5.

I cannot comment on the substance of the headline but I have LOTS of comments on the editorial choices made here. LOTS. pic.twitter.com/Ke8beDIH8M — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 7, 2025

6.

Please say a prayer for my dog. She’s fine but my toddler finished all the food on her tray and didn’t throw any on the floor. — One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) March 12, 2025

7.

Is it “Bigfoots” or “Bigfeet”?

I want to get this resume cover letter just right — Bird Eckler (@Birdeckler) March 9, 2025

8.

10 yr old: Where do babies come from Me: I’ll tell you in a few years 10 yr old: Hey, who ate my ice cream Me: When a man and a woman… — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) March 12, 2025

9.

"Do you like the Microsoft Teams app?" Does Sisyphus like his boulder — Patrick (@audiohymn) March 10, 2025

10.

11.

The best part of working from home: easy access to cheese The worst part of working from home: easy access to cheese — meghan (@deloisivete) March 12, 2025

12.