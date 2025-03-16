A Canadian lawyer has gone viral because his home truths for the US pull not a single punch

Politics canada

One of the more baffling facts about the new US government is that they appear to be serious about annexing Canada. Every time we remember it, we wonder whether to pinch ourselves, so we can’t imagine how Canadians feel about it.

We got a slight hint, however, from Quebecois lawyer and TikTokker Rémi Bourget, who had a few notes after listening to the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Karoline Leavitt has been fact-checked so often, it might be simpler to list the things she’s honest about – if anyone can find one.

Rémi’s blunt post wowed the TikTok crowd.

Now they’ve got Quebec speaking English. they really messed up.

My husband and I are in the highest tax bracket and Im happy to pay it. I’d never live in the US.

Could they fix their own country before trying to buy others?

Propaganda Barbie is too much!

I am willing to pay higher taxes so our healthcare is free for all. I had a day surgery that would have cost 8k in the US. I paid $18 for parking.

The clip found its way to Twitter/X, where they were just as strongly behind Rémi.

Canadian fact checks Trump’s @PressSec @karolineleavitt and gives a powerful message to Americans pic.twitter.com/jIjCzoUFbj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 14, 2025

Americans, the Trump administration is flat out lying to you on a daily basis. Tell him to keep his thieving hands off Canada, Greenland, Panama, and other sovereign countries. Make America great through hard work and endeavour, not through bullying and theft. pic.twitter.com/zCqjJlrYAs — Kerry Burgess (@KerryBurgess) March 13, 2025

Reality vs bullshit ⬇️ https://t.co/lXqos8whQ0 — mark silva (@mark_silva_aus) March 13, 2025

Brilliant retort. No country is perfect but we take care of our own in Canada in fundamental ways we are not willing to bargain for shitty tax cut. We’re also not dumb about our value. Canada has many trillions in natural resources we’re not letting Trump get his greedy paws on. — Ruby Lust Bday Feb 22 ⛵️Hiatus ‘til April (@Theredmilf) March 15, 2025

You've nailed it! Elbows up❤️ — Janewitts (@hifishopgirl) March 14, 2025

Despite what I see online, life is actually pretty freaking awesome here in Canada, taxes are reasonable, great healthcare has always been there whenever I or anyone I know has needed it (for free). People want to take that away from us bc they say it’s horrible here. It’s not. — Skies (@notjustplanetA) March 15, 2025

One good result from all this nonsense is that many of us are learning so much about our wonderful neighbors. I've learned so much that I want to be one of them. Canada! Take me away!!! — Kathy Wutkowski (@onekainen) March 14, 2025

Yes. There are no benefits for Canadians to become 51st state. Our tax rates are the same plus we get healthcare from our taxes which medical bills bankrupt almost 700,000 American last year. USA starts all wars who is USA protecting us from when USA is our only threat — Cynthia Pace (@cynthiapace1) March 15, 2025

I don’t know who this man is but this is the best message I’ve heard in a while. He right on .

Hope this message is heard loud and clear on the other side of the borders. Hope all MAGAs listen to this as often as they need to. Bravo monsieur for this message. — jo (@jo38715302) March 15, 2025

The new PM might want to suggest this.

Any chance the U.S. could become Canada’s 4th territory? — (((psychrat))) (@psychrat) March 14, 2025

And if someone could film Trump when he finds out, that would be great, thanks.

