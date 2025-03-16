Politics canada

A Canadian lawyer has gone viral because his home truths for the US pull not a single punch

Poke Reporter. Updated March 16th, 2025

One of the more baffling facts about the new US government is that they appear to be serious about annexing Canada. Every time we remember it, we wonder whether to pinch ourselves, so we can’t imagine how Canadians feel about it.

We got a slight hint, however, from Quebecois lawyer and TikTokker Rémi Bourget, who had a few notes after listening to the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

@remsbourg Message from a French Canadian to the Trump administration and our friends and allies south of the border: HANDS OFF our democracy! We will fight for it; when will YOU fight for yours? #usa #canada #trump #Quebec #Canada #FrenchCanadian #francais #viral #fyt #pourtoi #fy #freedom #tarifs #tradewar #CanadaUS #politics #freetrade #polqc #polusa #cdnpoli #politique ♬ Inspirational – neozilla

Karoline Leavitt has been fact-checked so often, it might be simpler to list the things she’s honest about – if anyone can find one.

Rémi’s blunt post wowed the TikTok crowd.

Now they’ve got Quebec speaking English. they really messed up.
Vanessa

My husband and I are in the highest tax bracket and Im happy to pay it. I’d never live in the US.
k

Could they fix their own country before trying to buy others?
Shari

Propaganda Barbie is too much!
Jazzy111

I am willing to pay higher taxes so our healthcare is free for all. I had a day surgery that would have cost 8k in the US. I paid $18 for parking.
elisecoh150

The clip found its way to Twitter/X, where they were just as strongly behind Rémi.

The new PM might want to suggest this.

And if someone could film Trump when he finds out, that would be great, thanks.

