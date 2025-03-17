Katharine Birbalsingh’s rule about punctuality managed to make Nick Ferrari look like the voice of reason

Weird World lbc

The woman known as Britain’s strictest headmistress, Katharine Birbalsingh, recently spoke to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, and one of her points about children’s responsibility seemed to make even the famously right-wing LBC presenter question her.

Here’s what she had to say about the pupils failing to meet their responsibilities at the free school she founded and leads, Michaela Community School in London.

"You get your homework in, no matter what. You can't say 'the bus was late, that's why I'm late'." 'Britain's strictest headteacher' @Miss_Snuffy lays down the law on 'personal responsibility' at her school for @NickFerrariLBC. pic.twitter.com/k2zN4YBRgv — LBC (@LBC) March 13, 2025

‘You can’t say “The bus was late. That’s why I’m late.”‘ ‘If I’m late because the bus doesn’t turn up, am I in trouble at your school?’ ‘Yes. Of course.’ ‘But, Miss, the bus didn’t turn up.’ ‘I know, and that means that you should have woken up even earlier and got the earlier bus.’

As you might imagine, some of the reactions were NSFW.

1.

Absolutely bonkers this. Birbalsingh apparently wants the children in her schools to either be psychic or stay up all night refreshing Google mapspic.twitter.com/d1Adpkcufe — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 16, 2025

2.

This women epitomises leadership pantomime. An obvious conceit where the character’s lack of substance is revealed in every line of dialogue and excused with a cheeky wink to the audience. https://t.co/0T6h7uL3vO — John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) March 17, 2025

3.

"when you're knocked down for job interview after job interview" because you keep turning up them two hours early piss wet through and shivering. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 17, 2025

4.

As hard as she's trying to set this narrative, this arsehole isn't "Britain's strictest headteacher". She's just a straight up cunt. Should be nowhere near children. — Jay (@jordanpbanks) March 13, 2025

5.

It is bonkers. It’s child endangerment. @Miss_Snuffy has form on this type of lunacy. Yep. Deprive a baby of breastmilk and attention for hours, “whatever the age.” https://t.co/emvN7Gr4ro pic.twitter.com/IOQGhCM1CI — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) March 16, 2025

6.

This is the crux of all conservatives: they believe you should be held responsible at all times for things completely out of your control. — ️ Synthetic Nora (@Network_Synth) March 15, 2025

7.

One of the things with Birbalsingh, besides the fact that she's evil, is that she genuinely mistakes a slavish devotion to Rules and Order and Structure for having a system of values https://t.co/1gCvoP75Cb — Eddy Murphy ️‍ (@ViscountConsett) March 15, 2025

8.