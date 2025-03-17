Weird World lbc

Katharine Birbalsingh’s rule about punctuality managed to make Nick Ferrari look like the voice of reason

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2025

The woman known as Britain’s strictest headmistress, Katharine Birbalsingh, recently spoke to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, and one of her points about children’s responsibility seemed to make even the famously right-wing LBC presenter question her.

Here’s what she had to say about the pupils failing to meet their responsibilities at the free school she founded and leads, Michaela Community School in London.

‘You can’t say “The bus was late. That’s why I’m late.”‘

‘If I’m late because the bus doesn’t turn up, am I in trouble at your school?’

‘Yes. Of course.’

‘But, Miss, the bus didn’t turn up.’

‘I know, and that means that you should have woken up even earlier and got the earlier bus.’

