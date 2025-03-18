Finally, something to bring the internet together – chewing noises are gross!

Weird World irritating

The sound of other people eating is a very common irritant, which can trigger bouts of misophonia – a very strong psychological reaction involving high levels of stress and disgust.

When BuzzFeed deliberately shared some loud chomping sounds, back in 2020 – the monsters! – it went down about as well as you’d expect.

Here’s the hellish soundscape in all its glory. Can you bear to turn the volume up?

Turn your sound on 🔈 pic.twitter.com/sJbvob1EN9 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 9, 2020

via GIPHY

And these reactions nail how just about everybody felt about it.

Not satisfying at all. — DoubleDee | OLA GDC (@juanallen) March 9, 2020

I can't even hear people breathing heavily next to me… The sound of eating is the worse — millienoona⁷ (@tintiamilitao) March 9, 2020

Nooo no no, that's the worst sound! pic.twitter.com/aAphmHvktN — Tercia da Silva (@TerciaDaSilva) March 9, 2020

THEY ARE NOT THANK GOODNESS MY SOUND DIDN'T START PLAYING THIS SAVAGENESS https://t.co/8ttwTUW5W7 — athena (@athenalong) March 9, 2020

honestly can we burn the entire internet down now jfc https://t.co/bhJrfPO6uY — tracy (taylors version) (@krupcake) March 9, 2020

If you think eating sounds are satisfying, we can't be friends. https://t.co/d7Lo6VSy5I — Aaron (@Dino_Nugetz) March 9, 2020

Nick Pettigrew tried to stomach it, but failed.

Nope, got two seconds in. Nope nope nope nope NOPE. That awful fucking wet smacking sound before they’ve even taken a bite. Like a slug fucking your ears. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 9, 2020

How far did you get?

Source BuzzFeed Image @sasittube via BuzzFeed, Giphy