An Elon Musk fan account said the SpaceX rescue proved he can’t be thick – 9 replies to bring them crashing back down to Earth

Like us, the chances are you don’t follow @Teslaconomics on Twitter but it’s an Elon Musk fan accounts which describes itself thus: ‘I post my conscious thoughts with the world, live life to the fullest, keep things simple, truthful & filter the noise.’

And we mention it because it leapt to the defence of the man himself after SpaceX brought home the two Nasa astronauts, Sunita Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore who have beens stranded on the International Space Station for nine months.

The “dumbest billionaire” on Earth, just brought humans back to Earth from Space pic.twitter.com/TflaLfzfFW — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) March 18, 2025

The implication being – at the risk of wildly overexplaining – how can he be dumb if he did that?

And it was a question an awful lot of people were only too happy to answer. And these people surely said it best.

1.

You realise that he hasn’t had any hand in designing the technology that enabled this – right? The mere act of owning something doesn’t make you a genius. https://t.co/K6A3pdBdG0 — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) March 19, 2025

2.

This is “Kim Jong Un guided the rocket with his super genius” level of cult worship. Elon did nothing to see the success of this mission. He was tweeting about immigrants and begging people to stop hurting his car company the entire time. — Vesper Aegis (@VesperAegis) March 19, 2025

3.

Big Colonel Sanders isn’t actually in the back at KFC cooking your scran you know https://t.co/qHCWMq24PJ — Mooms – Not an expert (@Danny_McMoomins) March 19, 2025

4.

Rocket crashes – elons fault! Rocket succeeds – Elon had nothing to do with it! — AT (@a_antonpole) March 19, 2025

5.

Yes you have described the situation accurately https://t.co/FS8ZVlXx1s — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 19, 2025

6.

No he didn’t, you idiot. Engineers did it. The only thing Elon is responsible for is collecting profits from his businesses and shit talking on twitter. — Vicarius AI-ius (@vraodsytmok) March 19, 2025

7.

I’m reading Twitter on the iPhone Tim Cook made for me. https://t.co/XlWMaJwpQQ — Hector Guerra (@hrguerra) March 19, 2025

8.

What specifically did Elon Musk do to bring these humans back to earth I’m pretty sure it was engineers which Elon Musk is not @grok — (N)egusWithAptitude (@MrShootAtWill) March 18, 2025

9.

People working for the dumbest billionaire did that https://t.co/GjrzeJfumA — H.R.Pufnsting (@HRpufnsting) March 19, 2025

