Lee Anderson’s PMQs question started badly and ended worse – and Keir Starmer’s comeback was properly funny (even if you don’t like Starmer)

Time to go to the House of Commons for PMQs – no, stick with us – where among the MPs granted a question was Reform UK chief whip (chief whip!) Lee Anderson. Seriously, stick with us.

Because it’s fair to say that Anderson’s question started badly – having said he asks sensible questions, he immediately spouted nonsense – and ended even worse when Keir Starmer came up with a comeback straight off the top tier.

And you don’t have to like the PM to appreciate it.

Keir Starmer to Lee Anderson: “Nigel Farage wants to be Prime Minister, but he can’t even lead a party that fits in the back of a taxi.” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/IGOA8LFyD1 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) March 19, 2025

Boom!

Every week, without fail; Reform PLC are humiliated. — I know the truth (@timetoshine1234) March 19, 2025

@LeeAndersonMP_ is a laughing stock — No Malone Zone (@NoMaloneZone) March 19, 2025

And Farage couldn’t be bothered turning up to #PMQs either. — Lettie (@Lettie44) March 19, 2025

‘Man of the people’, Anderson is without doubt the thickest MP in Parliament. An absolute dunce. — Martin (@happyinyorks) March 19, 2025

To conclude …

Has anyone checked on 30p Lee this afternoon?

Is he ok? https://t.co/7E5UGBskRI — simon dale (@simondale11) March 19, 2025

