Politics Keir Starmer lee anderson Reform UK
Lee Anderson’s PMQs question started badly and ended worse – and Keir Starmer’s comeback was properly funny (even if you don’t like Starmer)
Time to go to the House of Commons for PMQs – no, stick with us – where among the MPs granted a question was Reform UK chief whip (chief whip!) Lee Anderson. Seriously, stick with us.
Because it’s fair to say that Anderson’s question started badly – having said he asks sensible questions, he immediately spouted nonsense – and ended even worse when Keir Starmer came up with a comeback straight off the top tier.
And you don’t have to like the PM to appreciate it.
Keir Starmer to Lee Anderson:
“Nigel Farage wants to be Prime Minister, but he can’t even lead a party that fits in the back of a taxi.” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/IGOA8LFyD1
— Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) March 19, 2025
Boom!
Every week, without fail; Reform PLC are humiliated.
— I know the truth (@timetoshine1234) March 19, 2025
@LeeAndersonMP_ is a laughing stock
— No Malone Zone (@NoMaloneZone) March 19, 2025
And Farage couldn’t be bothered turning up to #PMQs either.
— Lettie (@Lettie44) March 19, 2025
‘Man of the people’, Anderson is without doubt the thickest MP in Parliament.
An absolute dunce.
— Martin (@happyinyorks) March 19, 2025
To conclude …
Has anyone checked on 30p Lee this afternoon?
Is he ok? https://t.co/7E5UGBskRI
— simon dale (@simondale11) March 19, 2025
READ MORE
Andrew Tate said he’ll ‘save civilisation’ with Conor McGregor and Donald Trump and these are surely the only responses you need
Source @Haggis_UK