Alec Baldwin breaking the fourth wall after his wife chastised him for interrupting might be the most devastating on-screen thing he’s ever done

To the red carpet now where a moment between Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, went wildly viral after she chastised him for interrupting.

We’re glad to say we don’t watch the reality show in which the Baldwin family appears, so – like most people, presumably – are coming to this without any context.

And it’s quite the watch. But the best bit is surely Baldwin’s glance to camera, surely the most devastating on-screen thing he’s ever done.

It doesn’t matter whether you like Alec Baldwin or not. But who speaks to their partner this way.. He’s literally complimenting her and building her up “its going to be great, you are a winner” She wanted to completely publicly humiliate him… It’s vile. pic.twitter.com/ZpVbzyxfa1 — leilani dowding ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) March 19, 2025

That’s quite the look. On all fronts.

This is actually the worst thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/X4NkWRLZjA — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) March 18, 2025

I didn’t have “feeling sorry for Alec Baldwin” on my bingo card https://t.co/jPlZCvTS15 — Scratchy Johnson (@scratchyjohnson) March 18, 2025

Then there was this theory …

Possibly staged. It’s not likely a Hollywood couple would act this way naturally. It’s normally very choreographed, knowing the public will see it. Maybe it’s to get sympathy, for a man that has not been the nicest of people himself. — Proculus Ghost (@Proculusghost) March 19, 2025

Word has it the pair have since been on Instagram stressing everything is all sweetness and light, just in case you were worried.

Source @LeilaniDowding