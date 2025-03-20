Celebrity hollywood

Alec Baldwin breaking the fourth wall after his wife chastised him for interrupting might be the most devastating on-screen thing he’s ever done

Poke Reporter. Updated March 20th, 2025

To the red carpet now where a moment between Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, went wildly viral after she chastised him for interrupting.

We’re glad to say we don’t watch the reality show in which the Baldwin family appears, so – like most people, presumably – are coming to this without any context.

And it’s quite the watch. But the best bit is surely Baldwin’s glance to camera, surely the most devastating on-screen thing he’s ever done.

That’s quite the look. On all fronts.

Then there was this theory …

Word has it the pair have since been on Instagram stressing everything is all sweetness and light, just in case you were worried.

Source @LeilaniDowding