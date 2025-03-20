Videos children

This Mexican children’s activity day still holds its own against the most thrilling race we’ve ever watched

Poke Staff. Updated March 20th, 2025

La Pista Del Infante is a sports camp in Mexico, where children can play games, do sports and martial arts and compete in races on the impressive assault course.

Many of their exhaustingly active moments are shared on the camp’s TikTok, but one race went wildly viral, back in 2023 – and it’s proper nail-biting stuff.

People were really rooting for Blue.

It eventually found its way to Twitter/X.

Having picked up nearly two million views in a day, it has been flooded with positive reactions.

There was a question –

That’d be Ninja Warrior.

