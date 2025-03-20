This Mexican children’s activity day still holds its own against the most thrilling race we’ve ever watched
La Pista Del Infante is a sports camp in Mexico, where children can play games, do sports and martial arts and compete in races on the impressive assault course.
Many of their exhaustingly active moments are shared on the camp’s TikTok, but one race went wildly viral, back in 2023 – and it’s proper nail-biting stuff.
@lapistadelinfante
People were really rooting for Blue.
It eventually found its way to Twitter/X.
This was intense 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/wLGPpd3UU6
— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 4, 2023
Having picked up nearly two million views in a day, it has been flooded with positive reactions.
You instantly like this kid! 😎 https://t.co/agIxSBTmva
— Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) March 5, 2023
My heart rate supporting team@blue! https://t.co/EmgS7NmKOt
— zerggeir’s apothecary (@zergg) March 5, 2023
Haha, me at my big age would really enjoy this obstacle course https://t.co/OXUxUeXJXb
— City Boy ✌🏾 (@Cityboyyyyyy) March 5, 2023
I was on the edge of my seat! https://t.co/bmyuMoVKGU
— Tom Sweeny (@TomSweeneyINC) March 4, 2023
kid in blue unironically top 5 athlete in the world rn https://t.co/biqhtFfPQJ
— vipul (@vipulmalik_) March 4, 2023
There was a question –
where do they do this for adults ? https://t.co/egLUqRPu62
— #PTP 🐐 (@chrisgthegoat_) March 5, 2023
That’d be Ninja Warrior.
