We still haven’t cracked Jake Humphrey’s ‘World Class Basics’ early morning routine but these A++ comebacks will always make our day better

Life comebacks Jake humphrey

We don’t have much of an early morning routine, mainly because we don’t really have much of an early morning.

But if we did rise and shine a little bit earlier, it wouldn’t look too much like this, the ‘World Class Basics’ early morning routine of presenter, podcaster and much else besides Jake Humphrey which is always worth a minute or two of your time.

has just shared the ‘3 World Class Basics’ with which he starts every day over on LinkedIn and, well, best have a read for yourself.

And while we’re unlikely to find out just how much this would improve our life, the comebacks it prompted will always make our day just a little bit better.

1.

I regret to inform you that Jake Humphrey is very much at it again. pic.twitter.com/pAcN30xrzu — Michael Normanton (@Michael_TSB) March 24, 2023

2.

I wake up at 6.05am

I scratch my balls until 6.06

Try and go for a dump without waking up the kid at 6.08

Wake up the kid at 6.09

Apologise to the wife at 6.10

Have a dump at 6.13

Shower, then shave by 6.25 Do my world class basics at 6.33 — J Robertson (@JohanRob77) March 24, 2023

3.

Jake Humphrey when he has a vitamin pic.twitter.com/eLz8ModX0h — Killian Broderick (@KillianBroderi1) March 24, 2023

4.

Good for him if this works for Jake Humphrey, but if you’re someone who thrives getting up at 5 am every day, it just means you’re very much a morning person, not someone with a superior attitude and #grindset. https://t.co/k7hnGDVE43 — Grace Robertson ️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) March 24, 2023

5.

So many words to say I AM GREAT. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) March 24, 2023

6.

“Be empowered by this. I want you to recognise my story. Understand it’s possible.” pic.twitter.com/ef9gbgx0SZ — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) March 24, 2023

7.

All I had in my head reading this was “I really want a sausage and egg mcmuffin” https://t.co/TVWVBXQQzl — Rob Powell (@robpowellnews) March 24, 2023

8.

I genuinely don’t know what the end goal is for someone like Jake Humphrey. Live everyday like that until you hit 110 and then die? We all know the only goal in life is to have fun and, if possible, out live your enemies. People like this need a fucking sit down and a pint. https://t.co/CPeyuIlNGr — Aaron Frayne-Brading (@aaronbrading) March 24, 2023

9.

If I’m awake at 5am something has gone badly wrong — Elis James (@elisjames) March 24, 2023

10.

Not much to see here. Just Jake Humphrey laying out how he reached a whole new level of consciousness. A level of divinity only reached by Jesus Christ himself. All by simply getting up at 5am. https://t.co/AtowXsMP7W — Sean Lawrence (@SL1878) March 24, 2023

11.

There’s no way Jake Humphrey is a real person at this point. He’s Brent, Partridge and so many others all rolled into one. https://t.co/UsEYCdcJYt — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 24, 2023

12.

Love the idea that a “founder and CEO” in his forties is asking Jake Humphrey what time he should go to bed. And “Sack off shite TV” … Aren’t you often on that shite TV, Jake? pic.twitter.com/tfnAm3Igik — Elmono (@Elmono404) March 24, 2023

13.

I got up early today but reading this has made me want to go back to bed — I23nickc (@i23nickc) March 24, 2023

14.

I see Jake Humphrey has invented having a glass of water when you wake up. — Jack Cooper (@jack_eyes) March 24, 2023

15.

If he got up slightly earlier he could catch the end of Babestation — Steve Hill (@HillyTheFish) March 24, 2023

16.

Each to their own, obviously! We’re off for an early night.

