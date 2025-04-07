A journalist described Five Guys burgers as “posh”, and the internet made a meal of it – 15 favourite responses

Twitter funny

It’s less than a month since the government cancelled 20,000 procurement cards in an effort to cut wasteful spending, and it’s already handed the internet an opportunity for spectacular levels of mockery.

A story about an attempt by a couple of civil servants to buy Five Guys burgers, only to be thwarted by the cancellation of their card privileges, went viral over a difference of opinion between a journalist and pretty much everybody else on the internet.

Here’s how Kate Ferguson of The Sun characterised the story.

And here’s what people said, after they’d stop laughing at the concept of Five Guys being posh.

1.

2.

Greedy civil servants returning from posh Five Guys, William Hogarth, 1748 pic.twitter.com/7FTrNlMxs2 — Jonathan Rawles (@JonathanRawles) April 6, 2025

3.

Is Britain really so poor that Five Guys is considered posh? https://t.co/nrCIMuXRTK — Griffin Fill (@GriffinFill) April 6, 2025

4.

What on earth is wrong with civil servants buying burgers from Five Guys? — Stephan Jensen (@StephanAJensen) April 6, 2025

5.

The peanuts are gratis? Of course, it's precisely the same setup at the Garrick Club. Now, I'd like a martini with my cheeseburger. Extra dry. Chop chop. https://t.co/DtT8RYBYmY pic.twitter.com/hKoVJ1v7MI — Mahmud El Sayed (@mahmud0elsayed) April 7, 2025

6.

Doesn’t get much posher than a burger at the crossroads outside a train station pic.twitter.com/2FB2gv4piL — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) April 6, 2025

7.

What shocks me most about this story is that there are people who think Five Guys burgers are “posh” https://t.co/gj9vCymWgb pic.twitter.com/Wp2jHYpybV — Adam James Pollock (@aIIegoricaI) April 6, 2025

8.

A trip out to Five Guys is considered a Caligula-like indulgence in the UK. https://t.co/6gOignNTzR — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) April 6, 2025

9.

In the UK, Five Guys is considered posh and extravagant https://t.co/LM3NsTCfyO pic.twitter.com/qwaY17jEMO — Andy (@_Mc_eM_) April 6, 2025

10.

y'all are never beating the "europoor" label — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) April 6, 2025

11.

'Posh Five Guys burgers' is an oxymoron. https://t.co/NPSMdPjSdi — Person (@konsiquenz) April 7, 2025

12.

Posh here meaning a step or two above Burger King https://t.co/KTQKgYW1ip — Janos Skorzeny (@felt_vampire) April 6, 2025

13.

Lol. Five Guys is now "posh". Fast food served in foil, where you refill your own soft drinks. Deffo not posh. https://t.co/Gv5pkJ4DS9 — AshValeCommuter (@AshValeCommuter) April 6, 2025

14.

Understanding the New British class system via new burger chains. Five Guys. – Too posh for civil servants.

Ghost burgers. – Literal feral underclass. — Anglo Futurist Party (@FuturistPartyGB) April 7, 2025

15.

Remember when you guys thought Brexit was going to usher in a new golden age and now you have to crack down on government employees buying food other than beans on bread. https://t.co/cLuSPqPG6T — Everything Price Sufferer (@agraybee) April 7, 2025

The cost of a Five Guys burger ranges from £8.15 to £13.45. Not cheap, but expensive doesn’t necessarily equate with ‘posh’. Tom summed it up.

Five Guys is not posh, it’s massively overpriced. There’s a difference. https://t.co/yE14TiICvA — Tom (@Tom_D_B_) April 6, 2025

READ MORE

Edwina Currie’s defence of Boris Johnson’s expenses wasn’t the gotcha she might have hoped

Source Kate Ferguson Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons