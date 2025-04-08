Entertainment dr seuss Rap

This reading of a Dr. Seuss book over a hip-hop beat is utterly next level stuff

David Harris. Updated April 8th, 2025

Are you a parent that reads to your kids? Great! We trust that you do all the different character’s voices and animal noises if required? Even better!

But there’s still scope to improve your game as this ‘reading’ of Dr. Seuss’s classic Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You? goes to show.

Here’s TikTokker Jordan Simons performing the 1970 book over a hip-hop beat.

It was shared by An0maly on Twitter and has been viewed over 2 million times.

Great stuff! Might not work as a bedtime story read like that, though. People loved it.

It was so good that it even inspired an online collaborative jam…

Source Jordan Simons H/T LegendaryEnergy Image Screengrab