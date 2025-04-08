This reading of a Dr. Seuss book over a hip-hop beat is utterly next level stuff

Entertainment dr seuss Rap

Are you a parent that reads to your kids? Great! We trust that you do all the different character’s voices and animal noises if required? Even better!

But there’s still scope to improve your game as this ‘reading’ of Dr. Seuss’s classic Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You? goes to show.

Here’s TikTokker Jordan Simons performing the 1970 book over a hip-hop beat.

It was shared by An0maly on Twitter and has been viewed over 2 million times.

Dr. Suess over a rap beat is fire. This guy crushed this performance pic.twitter.com/T57Si70iaJ — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) January 13, 2025

Great stuff! Might not work as a bedtime story read like that, though. People loved it.

1.

A BANGER tho — Alicia Marie (@AliciaMarieBODY) January 15, 2025

2.

Thanks a lot bro. I showed this to my daughter and now she insists I rap every Dr. Seuss book now. — Sean McBride (@seanmcbride16) January 13, 2025

3.

Goes hard af lol — Schwifty (@schwifty_xyz) January 13, 2025

4.

Albums with all the Seuss books done like this need to exisf — Michelley (@B52Michell) January 13, 2025

5.

This guy definitely has kids. He’s been “one more story”d, one too many times — Olympic Spartan (@olympic_spartan) January 13, 2025

6.

Anyone who has ever tried to read this to their kid knows EXACTLY how impressive this is! I love people… thanks for reminding me just how amazing people are. — Artifex369 (@BradleyRidout1) January 13, 2025

7.

Dr. Seuss never sounded so dope! Love it! — Julz RN (@JulzMinions) January 13, 2025

8.

Did Dr Seuss just win a grammy? — Tim Messer (@Tmess89) January 13, 2025

9.

Dude wow the rhythm is perfect — Noah (@alightbearer123) January 13, 2025

10.

My brain is still trying to process what I just watched. — Zig90tsi (@zig90tsi) January 13, 2025

11.

Dr Suess the OG rapper. https://t.co/UF4VNtVVkv — 父 R£ﾑP£R (@Reap_it) January 13, 2025

12.

I always knew this book was lit https://t.co/9KcbjzY552 — Spacelady.dn (@BouwmanKristen) January 13, 2025

It was so good that it even inspired an online collaborative jam…

I like this one where others have added to it. pic.twitter.com/5oihxS1KuC — H∆X0R (@The_HAX0R_31337) January 13, 2025

READ MORE

This 1941 cartoon by Dr. Seuss has been going viral for reasons that will become apparent

Source Jordan Simons H/T LegendaryEnergy Image Screengrab