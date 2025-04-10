There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’ and it doesn’t get more unexpected than this, most extraordinary lucky escape you’ll see

Videos reddit unexpected

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’ which – full disclosure – is full of posts which doesn’t always live up to the soubriquet.

Except this one, well this one fully earns the accolade, just an extraordinary lucky exscape which means you’ll never look at a tumble dryer in quite the same way again.

Watch to the end!

Boom! And for once, we really do mean it.

‘New fear unlocked.’

KrakenClubOfficial ‘Haha that was truly unexpected. I was waiting for something to happen outside.’

StoneCutter256 ‘Same, I thought he was gonna run past the window being chased by an elk or something.’

ctiern ‘Walt and Jesse working downstairs.’

nitemare-walken ‘I think they’re dry.’

But it turns out we don’t need to be terrified of every tumble dryer from now on because there were some rather special circumstances in this case.

‘For some more context: ‘Aparently one customer left a lighter fill bottle within the clothes inside the dryer machine by mistake.’

megacarls ‘Wait, so why did the dryer door pop open BEFORE the reaction?’

Clarkeprops ‘When the lighter bottle failed, the fluid inside quickly transformed into gas and increased the pressure inside the dryer, pushing the door open. New oxygen rushed in, combined with the newly released gas and heat, BA BA BOOM.’

Next time just press ‘extra dry’, please.

Source Reddit u/megacarls