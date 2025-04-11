Elon Musk was magnificently sidelined in Trump’s latest Cabinet meeting and it’s the most satisfying thing you’ll watch this week

US donald trump elon musk

It’s not long ago that Elon Musk was basing holding court in the Oval Office while Donald Trump babysat his son. Well, times have changed.

Musk’s role as Trump’s sidekick-in-chief presumably didn’t play out quite as Musk hoped, prompting a whole world of hate for Tesla and everything else he’s involved in.

But never fear because Musk appears no longer quite so close to the seat of power. Indeed, he’s barely at the table at Trump’s latest Cabinet meeting, and it makes for a supremely satisfying watch.

Elon Musk once promised $2 trillion in government savings. Today he says they’ll get $150 billion in FY26. pic.twitter.com/RPvWipVK96 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 10, 2025

Our favourite bit was when he pauses around the 21 second mark, as if he was expecting a round of applause.

Just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

Trump: “I don’t need Elon for anything other than I happen to like him … I don’t need his car. I actually bought one.” pic.twitter.com/lUSuVqNvA5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2025

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Elon Musk. And we were right.

I just want to point out Musk 2024: DOGE will cut $2 trillion Musk March 2025: DOGE will cut $1 trillion Musk April 2025: DOGE will cut $150 billion https://t.co/MtTGbH7M1M — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) April 10, 2025

Zero fraud proven. What a farce. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 10, 2025

I know this will surprise folks who bought cars based on promises they’ll be self-driving “next year,” but he’s now admitting that DOGE will only deliver on 7.5% of the promised $2,000b, and even that is only coming “next year.” https://t.co/DeFZ99scH5 — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 11, 2025

If they’re finding so much fraud, why has nobody been prosecuted? — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) April 10, 2025

We were promised $2 trillion, then $1 trillion. Now it’s $150 billion, a big chunk of which is from getting rid of programs Trump just doesn’t like and then calling that “waste.” https://t.co/HYrQAMbGI3 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 10, 2025

Daaaanm Trump just told Elon musk to his face that he is USELESS.! — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) April 10, 2025

Seems like Elon is on his way out. Trump: “I don’t need Elon for anything other than I happen to like him … I don’t need his car. I actually bought one.” pic.twitter.com/VQABAiSmzv — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) April 10, 2025

