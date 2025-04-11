US donald trump elon musk

Elon Musk was magnificently sidelined in Trump’s latest Cabinet meeting and it’s the most satisfying thing you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated April 11th, 2025

It’s not long ago that Elon Musk was basing holding court in the Oval Office while Donald Trump babysat his son. Well, times have changed.

Musk’s role as Trump’s sidekick-in-chief presumably didn’t play out quite as Musk hoped, prompting a whole world of hate for Tesla and everything else he’s involved in.

But never fear because Musk appears no longer quite so close to the seat of power. Indeed, he’s barely at the table at Trump’s latest Cabinet meeting, and it makes for a supremely satisfying watch.

Our favourite bit was when he pauses around the 21 second mark, as if he was expecting a round of applause.

Just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Elon Musk. And we were right.

Source @BulwarkOnline