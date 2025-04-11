Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s ‘Future PM’ AI action figure wins him this week’s ‘Most Delusional in a Public Office’ award – and there’s stiff competition

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 11th, 2025

There’s nothing more cringe-inducing than politicians jumping on a social media bandwagon. Let’s face it – not one of us wants to see Keir Starmer using a TikTok filter, and if Oliver Dowden sneaks up behind Kemi Badenoch doing the Fresh Prince Anxiety dance, we’re going to have to deactivate.

Hot on the heels of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Bible-packing AI action figure, Nigel Farage has posted his own version – and it’s even more delusional than the congresswoman’s was.

"Coming to a toy shop near you!" AI-generated figure of Farage in a packet with Future PM written on it. The accessories are - a pack of cigarettes union jack socks a Reform beer mat A pint of beer A mug with Reform written on it. The action figure is holding a cigarette

Of all the AI figures we’ve seen from the famous, this one’s the most likely to be developed as a real-world item for sale. Got to take those grifting opportunities where you find them. He ran with the fake news.

Well, we’re not buying it – in any sense of the expression – and neither were these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

On the other hand, we could imagine this one selling rather well.

READ MORE

Marjorie Taylor Greene got herself an AI action figure, and it’s giving people Conspiracy Barbie vibes

Source Nigel Farage Image Nigel Farage, Screengrab