Nigel Farage’s ‘Future PM’ AI action figure wins him this week’s ‘Most Delusional in a Public Office’ award – and there’s stiff competition

Politics nigel farage

There’s nothing more cringe-inducing than politicians jumping on a social media bandwagon. Let’s face it – not one of us wants to see Keir Starmer using a TikTok filter, and if Oliver Dowden sneaks up behind Kemi Badenoch doing the Fresh Prince Anxiety dance, we’re going to have to deactivate.

Hot on the heels of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Bible-packing AI action figure, Nigel Farage has posted his own version – and it’s even more delusional than the congresswoman’s was.

Of all the AI figures we’ve seen from the famous, this one’s the most likely to be developed as a real-world item for sale. Got to take those grifting opportunities where you find them. He ran with the fake news.

You’ll never guess what’s sold out in this toy shop… pic.twitter.com/D5cdJxVx6D — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) April 10, 2025

Well, we’re not buying it – in any sense of the expression – and neither were these people.

1.

The poor dear thinks he’s going to be PM! https://t.co/YXKxVEJros — Miffy (@miffythegamer) April 10, 2025

2.

I prefer the original… pic.twitter.com/gFvJ0Z7cg1 — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) April 10, 2025

3.

You can buy the Nigel Farage doll & it will do whatever you want it to for a very reasonable price – just like the man himself! https://t.co/TVuXCd36HP pic.twitter.com/ruQzWP0SAm — Fionn Viteža (@fionnviteza) April 10, 2025

4.

5.

Is that the TEMU version? Cheap knock off and totally useless — dave lawrence (@dave43law) April 10, 2025

6.

7.

Nigel Farage has entered the "do you have a copy of fly fishing by JRR Hartley" stage of senility. https://t.co/HsTxL2bu2T — Neil Shirtcliffe (@N_Shirtcliffe) April 10, 2025

8.

9.

action figures being based almost exclusively on fiction is a nice touch. https://t.co/NMsD4zv9Bi — 我左眼見到鬼 (@asemicpolemic) April 10, 2025

10.

*Racist entourage sold separately https://t.co/AWR1MIB6OT — Tian Bobsin (@TianBobsin) April 10, 2025

11.

Why do you want Mark Carney to be Prime Minister? https://t.co/LL6z1BXbpA — Straight Talking Honest Politics (@honest_straight) April 10, 2025

12.

Cheap, plastic, childish, and easy to discard. You’ve summed yourself up perfectly. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) April 10, 2025

13.

Would that be in the 50p section of Poundland? — Gracie Samuels (@GracieSamuels) April 11, 2025

14.

Mr Cunningham from Happy Days? https://t.co/ruuGnK4yoG — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) April 10, 2025

15.

Nigel can't even run a minor political party with five MPs; the thought of him running the country should terrify any sane person. — Christopher Bovey (@BoveFromAbove) April 10, 2025

On the other hand, we could imagine this one selling rather well.

I really like Reform UK’s new action figure of Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/dFilz1PMPf — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 10, 2025

READ MORE

Marjorie Taylor Greene got herself an AI action figure, and it’s giving people Conspiracy Barbie vibes

Source Nigel Farage Image Nigel Farage, Screengrab