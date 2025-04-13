Tom Swarbrick wasn’t taking any nonsense from Trump’s arrogant spokesperson, and it’s a very satisfying watch

News american politics

You’re probably more familiar with Donald Trump’s senior counter-terrorism director and far-right commentator Sebastian Gorka than you’d like, as are we.

He’s popped up a few times on the BBC, with his particular brand of arrogant bullying. Here he is trying the patience of Victoria Derbyshire.

What a bully and little man shouting like an ignorant twat #Newsnight Shameful Sebastian Gorka! pic.twitter.com/4ZgW0lTl0v — topguntopman (@TopGun_Wani) February 12, 2025

While we’re very much of the opinion that Victoria deserves a medal for keeping her cool, we’re also really impressed with LBC’s Tom Swarbrick for taking an altogether different approach.

It’s not like Gorka brings anything to the party other than Trump propaganda, so he’ll be no great loss to the LBC discourse – and he’ll probably be on the Nick Ferrari show before long.

TikTok users gave Tom Swarbrick a virtual standing ovation.

1.

I absolutely loved that. I wish EVERY channel/journalist would just drop ANY of them when they bully or lie. Just deny them the platform.

Wsnt_me

2.

Well done Tom. That man displays the same condescending attitude with every British journalist. His arrogance is despicable.

Frenchie

3.

Great to see Gorka put in his place. He’s the worst.

Floorjam

4.

Funny, Gorka doesn’t do this on American TV, but this is the second time I’ve seen him try to do it to a UK journalist. Well handled. he doesn’t deserve a platform here.

Ctrl_c

5.

Gorka is the most disrespectful person I’ve ever seen interviewed. The way he spoke to @VicDerbyshire was gr0ss. Glad someone finally cut him off.

Shaniice

6.

Oh if only everyone in the media would treat the lying grifters in this way, we’d all be much better off.

Shytouse

7.

I haven’t seen anyone from the US gov interviewed yet who isn’t completely obnoxious. Haven’t they learned any diplomacy along the way?

Spirited3

8.

Well played. he is a rude man who just wants to speak and not be asked questions for SOME reason.

Matt Austin

9.

They are civil servants they need to stop thinking we need to grovel to them. They are accountable to the people that voted for them, they are their employees!

Rikk79

10.

He literally said the same things when he was in an interview with Victoria Derbyshire, absolute balloon.

Trickyvic666

11.

This is exactly how the Trump machine moves. They want to control the narrative, they become aggressive and arrogant when they don’t get their way.

Minerva Velez

12.

Very very satisfying. Well done after watching him Gorka bully others during interviews. Well done. Everyone should have the same interviewing standards.

Markg1029

13.

This whole administration thinks they can disrespect & bully everyone. Trust, nothing but a bunch of lies was lost by terminating that interview anyway.

Juan Lopez

14.

They don’t like the truth being said back to them.

Sarahsands

Hancholo spoke for reasonable Americans.

Thank you for putting arrogance in its rightful place. As an American all I can do is say we are sorry.

READ MORE

Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of Trump’s counter-terrorism director over Ukraine was magnificently done and had Brits everywhere cheering

Source LBC Image Screengrab