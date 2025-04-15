‘What’s a basic skill you’re shocked some adults still don’t know?’ – 23 traits lacking in people who really should know better

Life adulthood r/AskReddit

The age we turn into adults is technically 18-years-old, yet there are still people much older than this bumbling through life with a worrying inability to achieve the simplest of grown up tasks. Over on the AskReddit page, user Calm_Ostrich_8876 has been pondering this, and asked:

‘What’s a basic skill you’re shocked some adults still don’t know?’

Prepare to be appalled by the lack of capability in these tales of people who are definitely old enough to know better.

1.

‘Spatial awareness. The number of people who will just stand still in the middle of a busy street taking all the space… ugh.’

–kawag

2.

‘How to admit when they’re wrong.’

–YunYunSimp

3.

‘How to look something up. There’s a massive amount of full grown adults who just don’t look things up – despite having easy access to the Internet – and go around begging for help with the most basic of tasks.’

–EffableFornent

4.

‘Cleaning out the lint trap on the dryer.’

–Wrong-Landscape-2508

5.

‘Typing. Like actual keyboarding. Half my staff didn’t know what a shift key is for.’

–Prttybyrd

6.

‘Replacing batteries in a clearly audible smoke detector.’

–soundLikeATiger

7.

‘Washing hands after using the toilet.’

–Legal_Delay_7264

8.

‘Sewing on a button or mending a hole/tear. I once heard someone say they were going to throw away a pair of gloves that had a tiny hole on the seam.’

–Imcookiedough

9.

‘How to use jumper cables. I always have them in my car, and when someone asks for a jump, or even offers to help me, they just sit back completely dumbfounded as I hook everything up.’

–m1stak3

10.

‘An understanding of contractions. Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve… not should of, could of, and would of. The ‘ve’ part is a contraction of the word ‘have’. Should have, could have, would have.’

–M_Roboto

11.

‘Cooking. The amount of people I know who survive on mac and cheese, sandwiches, takeout, and microwave meals. Wild.’

–imsadandthatsrad

12.

‘Being alone. You need to know how to live alone and thrive. So many people are so terrified of being without someone they will stay in dangerous situations to avoid it.’

–SeattleTrashPanda