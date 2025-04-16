15 favourite funny reactions to Katy Perry’s Dorothyesque down-to-earth statement

Celebrity katy perry

By now, you’ll be well aware of the Blue Origin launch that contained an all-female passenger list, including Katy Perry.

If you aren’t all caught up on that, we’ve already written about it here, but these posts fill in any blanks very quickly.

Katy Perry lands safely and kisses the ground after Blue Origin space trip. She sang "What a Wonderful World" while in the space capsule. pic.twitter.com/1tdQ4FVvzL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 14, 2025

She kissed the ground and she liked it, but she was clearly a little relieved to be back on terra firma.

The round trip took just under 11 minutes, and they were in space for a matter of seconds, so her homage to Dorothy Gale was met with a certain degree of scorn.

1.

this guy was longer in the air than you were in space https://t.co/8teFkpmWZg pic.twitter.com/RVOth7ymrY — kira (@kirawontmiss) April 15, 2025

2.

fuckin Robinson Crusoe here. if they put Paranoid Android on when you blasted off it would still be playing when you came back https://t.co/lcdJFwGkQL — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) April 15, 2025

3.

I spend longer on the loo doing a shit than you were in space. https://t.co/EQqo3s2EYF — Miffy (@miffythegamer) April 15, 2025

4.

doing this whole mother earth thing after being the face of a pr stunt for JEFF BEZOS is really wild https://t.co/JBaqiWiap2 — matt (@mattxiv) April 15, 2025

5.

She was in space for 11 minutes. The equivalent of a kid pretending to run away from home https://t.co/7p1qJRdEGf pic.twitter.com/2MCTi7FwsI — Socially liberal, fiscally panican (@dropkick_murray) April 15, 2025

6.

Me when I get back home from the grocery store: — Đorđe (@theDjole) April 15, 2025

7.

Girl went to space for 11 minutes and came back acting like she escaped Interstellar — Sigal (@me_sigal) April 15, 2025

8.

10 minutes? Spent longer finding the end of the sellotape https://t.co/0kdKXfizmP — Post Office (@PostOffice) April 15, 2025

9.

Welcome home Katie we missed you so much. I didn’t know what to do with my life while you were up in space and I was stuck down here on earth. It felt like an eternity — greg (@greg16676935420) April 15, 2025

10.

bitch you flew to the sky for 10 minutes chill the fuck out https://t.co/zJxCOIqMcJ — ♡ ♡ 2.0 (@0hMyEmz) April 15, 2025

11.

glee club members when they quit glee and came back an episode later https://t.co/VeKnu93oQY — blaine anderson defender (@foolishcriss) April 15, 2025

12.

You need to be wearing Ruby slippers to pull that trick off… https://t.co/B57rCeYvY5 — Jesus H Christ (@officialHJesus) April 15, 2025

13.

Yeah we know this is the best episode of LOST, but you’re acting like you survived a plane crash, found a hatch in the jungle, and got rescued after 108 days. https://t.co/nghATgJnu5 pic.twitter.com/HEpgT3AnjN — LOST – The Oceanic Station (@LOST_Oceanic) April 15, 2025

14.

me after leaving the house to get groceries https://t.co/1WDtfX0Glo — milan ‍⬛ (@milvvna) April 15, 2025

15.

Dorothy spent more time in that tornado than you did in space https://t.co/8FuC5mgnck — Sisney World (@Wes10Sisney) April 15, 2025

Since launching a rocket isn’t exactly recommended for the avoidance of climate change, this person had quite a good point.

extactly but u just did something to destroy it https://t.co/nejZCCdTYn pic.twitter.com/qxp1G3Oq9d — tatee (@qualleytate) April 15, 2025

