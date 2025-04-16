15 favourite funny reactions to Katy Perry’s Dorothyesque down-to-earth statement
By now, you’ll be well aware of the Blue Origin launch that contained an all-female passenger list, including Katy Perry.
If you aren’t all caught up on that, we’ve already written about it here, but these posts fill in any blanks very quickly.
✨ Weightless and limitless. pic.twitter.com/GQgHd0aw7i
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025
Katy Perry lands safely and kisses the ground after Blue Origin space trip.
She sang "What a Wonderful World" while in the space capsule. pic.twitter.com/1tdQ4FVvzL
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 14, 2025
She kissed the ground and she liked it, but she was clearly a little relieved to be back on terra firma.
The round trip took just under 11 minutes, and they were in space for a matter of seconds, so her homage to Dorothy Gale was met with a certain degree of scorn.
1.
this guy was longer in the air than you were in space https://t.co/8teFkpmWZg pic.twitter.com/RVOth7ymrY
— kira (@kirawontmiss) April 15, 2025
2.
fuckin Robinson Crusoe here. if they put Paranoid Android on when you blasted off it would still be playing when you came back https://t.co/lcdJFwGkQL
— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) April 15, 2025
3.
I spend longer on the loo doing a shit than you were in space. https://t.co/EQqo3s2EYF
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) April 15, 2025
4.
doing this whole mother earth thing after being the face of a pr stunt for JEFF BEZOS is really wild https://t.co/JBaqiWiap2
— matt (@mattxiv) April 15, 2025
5.
She was in space for 11 minutes. The equivalent of a kid pretending to run away from home https://t.co/7p1qJRdEGf pic.twitter.com/2MCTi7FwsI
— Socially liberal, fiscally panican (@dropkick_murray) April 15, 2025
6.
Me when I get back home from the grocery store:
— Đorđe (@theDjole) April 15, 2025
7.
Girl went to space for 11 minutes and came back acting like she escaped Interstellar
— Sigal (@me_sigal) April 15, 2025
8.
10 minutes? Spent longer finding the end of the sellotape https://t.co/0kdKXfizmP
— Post Office (@PostOffice) April 15, 2025
9.
Welcome home Katie we missed you so much. I didn’t know what to do with my life while you were up in space and I was stuck down here on earth. It felt like an eternity
— greg (@greg16676935420) April 15, 2025
10.
bitch you flew to the sky for 10 minutes chill the fuck out https://t.co/zJxCOIqMcJ
— ♡ ♡ 2.0 (@0hMyEmz) April 15, 2025
11.
glee club members when they quit glee and came back an episode later https://t.co/VeKnu93oQY
— blaine anderson defender (@foolishcriss) April 15, 2025
12.
You need to be wearing Ruby slippers to pull that trick off… https://t.co/B57rCeYvY5
— Jesus H Christ (@officialHJesus) April 15, 2025
13.
Yeah we know this is the best episode of LOST, but you’re acting like you survived a plane crash, found a hatch in the jungle, and got rescued after 108 days. https://t.co/nghATgJnu5 pic.twitter.com/HEpgT3AnjN
— LOST – The Oceanic Station (@LOST_Oceanic) April 15, 2025
14.
me after leaving the house to get groceries https://t.co/1WDtfX0Glo
— milan ⬛ (@milvvna) April 15, 2025
15.
Dorothy spent more time in that tornado than you did in space https://t.co/8FuC5mgnck
— Sisney World (@Wes10Sisney) April 15, 2025
Since launching a rocket isn’t exactly recommended for the avoidance of climate change, this person had quite a good point.
extactly but u just did something to destroy it https://t.co/nejZCCdTYn pic.twitter.com/qxp1G3Oq9d
— tatee (@qualleytate) April 15, 2025
