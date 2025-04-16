This TikTok news presenter’s mangled pronunciation of ‘Schweppes’ is still one of the best-worst examples we’ve heard

Entertainment TikTok

TikTokker Nick Jackson – @niickjackson – performs a very useful service. He condenses a few news items down to a minute, keeping his followers on top of what’s going on in the world – well, a little bit of what’s going on.

What he can’t do, apparently, is keep them informed of how to pronounce everything in his bulletins correctly. Here he is, last year, absolutely mangling the pronunciation of the mixer brand Schweppes.

If you’re impatient, the item starts at around 42 seconds.

The bad news for Schweppes Ginger Ale drinkers was totally eclipsed by Nick’s attempt to say the brand name. TikTok users were flabbergasted.

She-we-peepees is so so good.

Isabelle

Mate, as an Aussie I am DYING over here, it’s pronounced… “Sh wep ss”

Ashley

We didn’t hear nothing before or after the show wa pee pees.

Kristy

Naturally, the clip soon found its way to Twitter/X, where eyebrows were raised, to say the least.

1.

You are not prepared for how this guy pronounces Schweppes. pic.twitter.com/Rne1FR5q5b — Zack (@Zack3O12) April 20, 2024

2.

The lengths I went to (five minutes on YouTube circa 2007) before attempting to pronounce ‘Tanqueray’ to *one* other person at a bar. https://t.co/A9gnfsRnWa — alexander miles ✌️ (@_AlexanderMiles) April 21, 2024

3.

You really aren’t ready…and you’ll need to hear it a few times, just to confirm that. https://t.co/2OwYWzDSvS — Human Risk (@HumanRiskLtd) April 21, 2024

4.

I was not at all prepared. Have these young people never seen words before? https://t.co/zhGXI0OScB — Dr Jos (@redruby17) April 21, 2024

5.

Schuhwahpeepees omg make it stop my lungs are aching — Catwoman (@TheSiouxfan) April 21, 2024

6.

There’s no way ….come on man https://t.co/pK0AEcrzu6 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 22, 2024

7.

Straight to jail — 0xRazultull (@Razultull) April 21, 2024

8.

I’m just re-imagining Alibie Duncan ordering his Schweppes Bitter Lemon in The West Wing@JoshMalina @LemonLymancom @twwgifs https://t.co/AlkMNjs554 — David Kovar (@DavidKovar1) April 21, 2024

9.

“Shuh-wuh-pee-pees???” Took me a minute to recognize that he’s trying to pronounce “Schweppes.” I weep for the future. https://t.co/W8mGdzLyqp — Neale (@AbeFroman) April 22, 2024

10.

Nandor! Beguile me with an ice cold Shuh Wah Pee Pee’s https://t.co/ms4gCTVUhv pic.twitter.com/yCIXFPrmqq — Jack Sapsford | Voice Actor (@JackSapsford) April 21, 2024

11.

I can watch this all day just for the way he says it… https://t.co/tEYyMNVH5P — Tarara Boom de Hay (@MadgeOrrity) April 21, 2024

12.

I really was not prepared, good lord https://t.co/Zql7UgEpqd — Colin Jones (@colinjones) April 21, 2024

Joe Glass said what most people must surely have been thinking.

Okay, I’m starting to think there’s no way these people on TikTok don’t know how to pronounce these words, and this is all a bit Like, between Schweppes and Tzatziki, I can’t believe there are people that literally break down and pronounce spelling this way https://t.co/kSvz0QDr4p — Joe Glass️‍My Booky in Bio! (@JosephGlass) April 21, 2024

In case you missed it – here’s the tzatiki clip.

@iricksnacks Say “YUM” if you would eat these Greek Pinwheels To make it: Mix ground turkey with spinach & feta. Spread it across a low carb tortilla. Roll tightly & slice into 1-2 inch pinwheels. Air fry @ 400F for 10-12 mins (until turkey is fully cooked). Serve with tzatziki & enjoy Pro tip: This would also be delicious with some kalamata olives & pickled onions ♬ original sound – iRick

Image Screengrab