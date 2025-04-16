Entertainment TikTok

This TikTok news presenter’s mangled pronunciation of ‘Schweppes’ is still one of the best-worst examples we’ve heard

Poke Staff. Updated April 16th, 2025

TikTokker Nick Jackson – @niickjackson – performs a very useful service. He condenses a few news items down to a minute, keeping his followers on top of what’s going on in the world – well, a little bit of what’s going on.

What he can’t do, apparently, is keep them informed of how to pronounce everything in his bulletins correctly. Here he is, last year, absolutely mangling the pronunciation of the mixer brand Schweppes.

If you’re impatient, the item starts at around 42 seconds.

@niickjackson everything on the news simplified in 60 seconds 4/17/24 (part 2) #news #niickjackson #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Nick Jackson

The bad news for Schweppes Ginger Ale drinkers was totally eclipsed by Nick’s attempt to say the brand name. TikTok users were flabbergasted.

She-we-peepees is so so good.
Isabelle

Mate, as an Aussie I am DYING over here, it’s pronounced… “Sh wep ss”
Ashley

We didn’t hear nothing before or after the show wa pee pees.
Kristy

Naturally, the clip soon found its way to Twitter/X, where eyebrows were raised, to say the least.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Joe Glass said what most people must surely have been thinking.

In case you missed it – here’s the tzatiki clip.

@iricksnacks

Say “YUM” if you would eat these Greek Pinwheels To make it: Mix ground turkey with spinach & feta. Spread it across a low carb tortilla. Roll tightly & slice into 1-2 inch pinwheels. Air fry @ 400F for 10-12 mins (until turkey is fully cooked). Serve with tzatziki & enjoy Pro tip: This would also be delicious with some kalamata olives & pickled onions

♬ original sound – iRick

READ MORE

People are having a hard time swallowing this pronunciation of gnocchi

Source Nick Jackson Image Screengrab