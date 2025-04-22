Science medicine

This ‘object retrieval’ goo might be a medical breakthrough, but it’s also the slimy stuff of nightmares

Poke Staff. Updated April 22nd, 2025

Thanks to scientists with strong stomachs, the problem of toddlers – and drunks – swallowing* things they shouldn’t could be solved by something that looks as though Ridley Scott commissioned it.

*Not just swallowing – if you catch our drift

This curious mixture of neodymium magnet particles, borax and polyvinyl alcohol – revealed to the world in 2022 – may turn out to be the medical breakthrough of the decade. Check it out.

Of course, to be a medical breakthrough, patients have to be prepared to use it – and that seems …unlikely.

To put it another way –

Source New Scientist Image Screengrab, Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels