This ‘object retrieval’ goo might be a medical breakthrough, but it’s also the slimy stuff of nightmares
Thanks to scientists with strong stomachs, the problem of toddlers – and drunks – swallowing* things they shouldn’t could be solved by something that looks as though Ridley Scott commissioned it.
*Not just swallowing – if you catch our drift
This curious mixture of neodymium magnet particles, borax and polyvinyl alcohol – revealed to the world in 2022 – may turn out to be the medical breakthrough of the decade. Check it out.
A robot made of magnetic slime could be deployed inside the body to perform tasks such as retrieving objects swallowed by accident.https://t.co/EYpnx56vNO pic.twitter.com/zA3hMO80xQ
— New Scientist (@newscientist) March 31, 2022
Of course, to be a medical breakthrough, patients have to be prepared to use it – and that seems …unlikely.
1.
how about fucking not https://t.co/7gL0GdRc8q
— sweatpants cher🔸 (@House_Feminist) March 31, 2022
2.
This is so much better than the robot made of magnetic slime that created Facebook https://t.co/SiQ6Iq2kxQ
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) April 1, 2022
3.
Venom (2018) https://t.co/TmcyZHmVsY
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 31, 2022
4.
never swallowing anything every again https://t.co/1fYwgDB3aI
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 31, 2022
5.
Isn't this the plot of Big Hero 6? https://t.co/yd5kyBh7It
— Meryl O'Rourke (@MerylORourke) March 31, 2022
6.
Doctor: give him the goo https://t.co/X6VBZmYd73
— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) March 31, 2022
7.
And here's Magnetic Slime with Anal Retrievals https://t.co/CHQHqKjBB1 pic.twitter.com/ea5HVCEfsA
— Trudi (@Trudski2012) March 31, 2022
8.
Lemme fast forward to the year 2030…
Okay, yup. There’s a TikTok magnetic slime up the rectum challenge. 16 people have already died. https://t.co/VX0hazMJQ9
— Sophia (CROSSBODY!) Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) March 31, 2022
9.
ah jeez would you look at that honey, there’s another magnetic slime robot right where I was sleeping, no I don’t know why it smells like poop in here https://t.co/eZklytFsvB
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 31, 2022
10.
Magnetic Slime Robot is the New Scientist office's What3Words address https://t.co/4ByyrxcCaD
— Martin (@_SmartUK) March 31, 2022
11.
this thing killed tasha yar https://t.co/iQSvMH0HUL
— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 31, 2022
12.
https://t.co/QmTOZZZY7M pic.twitter.com/NbdOCjNCIl
— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) April 1, 2022
13.
No. No thank you. No, no I'm quite alright over here thanks.
What's that? I accidentally swallowed a metallic object, and this robot could save me? Oh no, please, don't go to all that trouble. I insist. https://t.co/tHREbI3Rl0
— Liz (@espiroth) August 17, 2022
14.
Now I’m having nightmares for the next week. https://t.co/OGmM73o4zf
— Dave Perera (@daveperera) April 18, 2022
To put it another way –
This is the end https://t.co/9hlb4dRX6H
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 31, 2022
Source New Scientist Image Screengrab, Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels