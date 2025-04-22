This ‘object retrieval’ goo might be a medical breakthrough, but it’s also the slimy stuff of nightmares

Science medicine

Thanks to scientists with strong stomachs, the problem of toddlers – and drunks – swallowing* things they shouldn’t could be solved by something that looks as though Ridley Scott commissioned it.

*Not just swallowing – if you catch our drift

This curious mixture of neodymium magnet particles, borax and polyvinyl alcohol – revealed to the world in 2022 – may turn out to be the medical breakthrough of the decade. Check it out.

A robot made of magnetic slime could be deployed inside the body to perform tasks such as retrieving objects swallowed by accident.https://t.co/EYpnx56vNO pic.twitter.com/zA3hMO80xQ — New Scientist (@newscientist) March 31, 2022

Of course, to be a medical breakthrough, patients have to be prepared to use it – and that seems …unlikely.

how about fucking not https://t.co/7gL0GdRc8q — sweatpants cher🔸 (@House_Feminist) March 31, 2022

This is so much better than the robot made of magnetic slime that created Facebook https://t.co/SiQ6Iq2kxQ — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) April 1, 2022

never swallowing anything every again https://t.co/1fYwgDB3aI — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 31, 2022

Isn't this the plot of Big Hero 6? https://t.co/yd5kyBh7It — Meryl O'Rourke (@MerylORourke) March 31, 2022

Doctor: give him the goo https://t.co/X6VBZmYd73 — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) March 31, 2022

Lemme fast forward to the year 2030… Okay, yup. There’s a TikTok magnetic slime up the rectum challenge. 16 people have already died. https://t.co/VX0hazMJQ9 — Sophia (CROSSBODY!) Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) March 31, 2022

ah jeez would you look at that honey, there’s another magnetic slime robot right where I was sleeping, no I don’t know why it smells like poop in here https://t.co/eZklytFsvB — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 31, 2022

Magnetic Slime Robot is the New Scientist office's What3Words address https://t.co/4ByyrxcCaD — Martin (@_SmartUK) March 31, 2022

this thing killed tasha yar https://t.co/iQSvMH0HUL — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 31, 2022

No. No thank you. No, no I'm quite alright over here thanks. What's that? I accidentally swallowed a metallic object, and this robot could save me? Oh no, please, don't go to all that trouble. I insist. https://t.co/tHREbI3Rl0 — Liz (@espiroth) August 17, 2022

Now I’m having nightmares for the next week. https://t.co/OGmM73o4zf — Dave Perera (@daveperera) April 18, 2022

To put it another way –

This is the end https://t.co/9hlb4dRX6H — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 31, 2022

Source New Scientist Image Screengrab, Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels