The moment Sky News announced the Pope’s death was the very definition of a screeching handbrake turn for the ages

News pope sky news

On Sunday morning, Pope Francis died, just a day after he delivered his Easter Sunday message from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

His Easter message was written about in all of the newspapers the following day, so it was a bit unfortunate that on the Sky News Press Preview on Monday, political journalist Zoë Grünewald said that it was great that the Pope was feeling better, moments before host Gareth Barlow broke the news that Pope Francis had just died.

Literally moments apart on Sky News. pic.twitter.com/inQ2Cd42xy — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 21, 2025

How close was it? This close.

90 seconds is all it was. Sky News: The Pope is back. Then Sky News: he’s dead. pic.twitter.com/KuHs4FhnWs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 21, 2025

Of course, she did nothing wrong. It was just one of those strange coincidences.

Proper “I’m on live TV” moment this morning when I was talking about how well the pope looked and sounded yesterday only for the presenter to interrupt us to announce that the pope, had in fact, just died — Zoë Grünewald (@zoegrunewald.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 11:46 AM

I’ve seen the “commentators curse” be a thing in sports coverage, but not this — Ashley Ingram (@AshJamIng) April 21, 2025

Insert “Curb Your Enthusiasm” music here.

I don’t think there’s ever been such a prime example of unintentional comic timing — Jack Price-Harbach (@jackpriceharbach.bsky.social) 21 April 2025 at 21:00

Spectacular commentator’s curse there https://t.co/H4d70WJ4BC — Andrea de Cesarism (@22jenson09) April 21, 2025

Turns out, she might not have been the only one.

Similar thing happened to a Adelaide-based evening TV news program in Australia (Adelaide’s timezone is halfway between Australia’s east coast and west coast): literally ran a highlight piece concerning Easter at the Vatican… and within ten minutes, Pope Francis’s death was announced on-air. [image or embed] — Veritas on KW (@veritasonkw.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 4:08 PM

READ MORE

JD Vance visited the Pope just hours before he died and basically the entirety of the internet said the same thing