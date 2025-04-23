If there’s an Olympic event for folding jeans, this has gold-medal winner written all over it

Weird World next-level skills

A TikTok posted by a denimwear shop in Istanbul went wildly viral back in 2022, and when you see what’s in it you’ll understand why. The music contains NSFW language, but if you’re of a sensitive nature – you don’t need the sound on.

Musab KAYA‘s 37-second video has been viewed more than 33 million times, and these comments show how blown away people are by his silky skills.

It’s Jean Wick.

Jason

Jean Cloth Van Denim.

Juany

He is a jeanius 😂😂😂

Angela Shackelford

The retail final boss.

Sulieman

Now do fitted sheets.

Albie

Inevitably, it found its way to Twitter, where it got another million-plus views.

Tweeters could hardly believe what they were seeing.

1.

Just found the Salt Bae for men’s jeans. Absolutely riveting. pic.twitter.com/RGxkv9Nzm9 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 13, 2023

2.

craziest video I’ve seen in a while tbh pic.twitter.com/hLHlgsOSTb — Street Night Live (@StreetNightLive) April 11, 2023

3.

Do it with fitted sheets and I’ll be impressed https://t.co/hB5BPceVXR — earn (@nregib) April 12, 2023

4.

Now I do believe in magic. https://t.co/KJcpGSazKt — AZ (@azkhawaja1) April 12, 2023

5.

me sneaking into the shop after he's done https://t.co/KUEITjsdvR pic.twitter.com/ssD0RV9TsR — 2zenith (@2zenithbby) April 12, 2023

It’s obviously not as easy as it looks.

Got to go. Need to find some jeans to fold.

