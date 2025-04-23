Weird World next-level skills

If there’s an Olympic event for folding jeans, this has gold-medal winner written all over it

Poke Staff. Updated April 23rd, 2025

A TikTok posted by a denimwear shop in Istanbul went wildly viral back in 2022, and when you see what’s in it you’ll understand why. The music contains NSFW language, but if you’re of a sensitive nature – you don’t need the sound on.

Musab KAYA‘s 37-second video has been viewed more than 33 million times, and these comments show how blown away people are by his silky skills.

It’s Jean Wick.
Jason

Jean Cloth Van Denim.
Juany

He is a jeanius 😂😂😂
Angela Shackelford

The retail final boss.
Sulieman

Now do fitted sheets.
Albie

Inevitably, it found its way to Twitter, where it got another million-plus views.

Tweeters could hardly believe what they were seeing.

It’s obviously not as easy as it looks.

Got to go. Need to find some jeans to fold.

