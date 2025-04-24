Even wondered how precisely British you really are? Take our definitive 11-question quiz to find out

Exclusive Britain quiz

It may say British on your passport, but have you wondered just how British you really are?

If the answer is yes, then we have just the thing, an 11-question quiz – count ’em! – that will precisely, definitively, 100% prove exactly how British you are.

And if you haven’t been wondering, then now’s the time to start. How else are you going to spend the next few minutes – doing some actual work? Yeah, right.

British citizenship test, eat your heart out!

READ MORE

People shared things they do in a hotel room but would never dream of doing at home – 21 of the funniest and most totally on-point