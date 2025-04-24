Nigel Farage’s claim of a 45 per cent chance of becoming PM caused a predictable influx of scepticism – 15 favourite reactions

Politics nigel farage

The local elections on May 1 look set to be a test for Labour and the Conservatives, with Reform UK pulling out all the stops to try and secure control of as many councils as they can. It’s far from a foregone conclusion.

There were 2 council by-elections yesterday Reform UK won 0. That’s 236 council by-elections since the General Election, just 14 seats won for Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/A8q3ybMdmX — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) April 18, 2025

Campaigning is what Nigel Farage does best, as once he wins an election he turns into the dog that chases cars and doesn’t know what to do if he catches them.

The Telegraph spoke to Farage as he strode the mean streets of Hemel Hempstead with a battery of large security guards – presumably to provide a human shield against milk shakes. He told them he has a 45% chance of becoming prime minister.

The Telegraph joins Reform leader for his busiest day of local campaigning across five stop-offs in traditional Conservative strongholds Read the full article below ⬇️https://t.co/6Kbfkbifvx pic.twitter.com/4JXuqjw62A — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 23, 2025

With four MPs and a split in public loyalties between Farage and currently suspended former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe, we’re not sure who he’s trying to fool – the Telegraph, the voters, or himself.

He certainly wasn’t fooling any of these people.

1.

Does it look like fagash-führer Farage has a chance of becoming "Britain's next prime minister" to you guys? https://t.co/EFiCGbo4sT pic.twitter.com/riPPs4RjnG — Sir Maga Führaj MP (@FarageRiots) April 23, 2025

2.

Arrogance will be your undoing, people don’t like over confidence and ego https://t.co/oz8KeqitH4 — Pat_ (@RapeChamp1488_) April 23, 2025

3.

this headline is effectively ‘man makes up random numbers’ https://t.co/RLksEWldks — Newodrawer (@SZAXCXLIV) April 23, 2025

4.

Well, as long as that's what he thinks. Good ole, Nige. He's been saying the same old shit for fifteen years. Somehow, people still believe him. The absolute master of hubris with zero shame and almost as few MPs. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 23, 2025

5.

I can't believe our next prime minister is going to be a total cunt who everyone hates https://t.co/Ab0ELSjfkv — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) April 23, 2025

6.

7.

Four years to go. Counting chickens… — The People's Virus (@fundcruncher) April 23, 2025

8.

God help us.If you want to have to pay for healthcare care, eat substandard food from the US and happy to leave the ECHR so that all our rights are taken away from us with no rights to appeal then you brainwashed thicko’s are getting all you deserve @reformparty_uk @Nigel_Farage — Itsonlyme (@Itsonlyme164388) April 23, 2025

9.

Nigel Farage has more chance of playing for Real Madrid than being Prime Minister. https://t.co/JMSinG3qQ3 — Jordy (@jordygreaves) April 23, 2025

10.

Exclusive – Nigel Farage talks some bollocks – shocker! — Martin @StarlingMoss.bsky.social (@StarlingMoss) April 23, 2025

11.

He's more likely to leave Reform and start a new party. Always admire his conveyer belt of nonsense

Story of the day type of man not ever been someone who knows how to plan or do anything long term https://t.co/i3qA1CCwfS — Jack (@Jack432J) April 23, 2025

12.

Nigel Farage has about as much chance of becoming PM as he does beating @carolvorders at Sudoku — T (@Tribunal) April 23, 2025

13.

When you thought things couldn't get any worse.. https://t.co/87CxW7bUXi — AnnieTheDog ft TheGeneGenie (@AnnieTheDog7) April 23, 2025

14.

15.

Somebody should ask Farage where he’s getting his stats.

He said the exact same figure when interviewed by the London Evening Standard in early February of this year pic.twitter.com/jkT086wyyv — David (@Zero_4) April 23, 2025

READ MORE

Nigel Farage’s ‘Future PM’ AI action figure wins him this week’s ‘Most Delusional in a Public Office’ award – and there’s stiff competition

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab