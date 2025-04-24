Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s claim of a 45 per cent chance of becoming PM caused a predictable influx of scepticism – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 24th, 2025

The local elections on May 1 look set to be a test for Labour and the Conservatives, with Reform UK pulling out all the stops to try and secure control of as many councils as they can. It’s far from a foregone conclusion.

Campaigning is what Nigel Farage does best, as once he wins an election he turns into the dog that chases cars and doesn’t know what to do if he catches them.

The Telegraph spoke to Farage as he strode the mean streets of Hemel Hempstead with a battery of large security guards – presumably to provide a human shield against milk shakes. He told them he has a 45% chance of becoming prime minister.

With four MPs and a split in public loyalties between Farage and currently suspended former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe, we’re not sure who he’s trying to fool – the Telegraph, the voters, or himself.

He certainly wasn’t fooling any of these people.

Somebody should ask Farage where he’s getting his stats.

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab