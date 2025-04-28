Celebrity blue peter

A 1981 clip from Blue Peter featuring Kevin Keegan meeting a cloth effigy of himself has been giving people the heebie jeebies

David Harris. Updated April 28th, 2025

It’s fair to say that Blue Peter is something of an institution. It’s been on air since 1958 making it the longest-running children’s TV show in the world. We used to watch it back in the day and have fond memories of the daredevil antics of John Noakes and Peter Duncan, of the Blue Peter dogs and, of course, the sticky-back plastic and repurposed Fairy Liquid bottles.

We certainly don’t remember watching this following clip at the time, quite possibly because we intentionally blocked out any recollection because of the childhood trauma it may have caused.

Here’s when England footballing legend, Kevin Keegan, was invited onto the show to meet with a truly alarming ‘3D Fabric Portrait’ of himself. Thanks to BBC Archive for unearthing the terror.

Yikes! We wonder where it is now? Hopefully it’s been hurled into a volcano.

Source BBC Archive Image Screengrab