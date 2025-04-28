A 1981 clip from Blue Peter featuring Kevin Keegan meeting a cloth effigy of himself has been giving people the heebie jeebies

Celebrity blue peter

It’s fair to say that Blue Peter is something of an institution. It’s been on air since 1958 making it the longest-running children’s TV show in the world. We used to watch it back in the day and have fond memories of the daredevil antics of John Noakes and Peter Duncan, of the Blue Peter dogs and, of course, the sticky-back plastic and repurposed Fairy Liquid bottles.

We certainly don’t remember watching this following clip at the time, quite possibly because we intentionally blocked out any recollection because of the childhood trauma it may have caused.

Here’s when England footballing legend, Kevin Keegan, was invited onto the show to meet with a truly alarming ‘3D Fabric Portrait’ of himself. Thanks to BBC Archive for unearthing the terror.

#OnThisDay 1981: Two time Ballon d’Or winner, Kevin Keegan appeared on Blue Peter and came face to face with his own likeness in the shape of a “3D Fabric Portrait” of himself. pic.twitter.com/bxissY8bKm — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) April 27, 2025

Yikes! We wonder where it is now? Hopefully it’s been hurled into a volcano.

I bet he was over the moon — Christina (@ChristinaLivsy) April 27, 2025

It went in the attic like dorien Grays portrait.. hence he kept his youthful looks — FOG101 (@FOG1O1) April 27, 2025

Ged, I'll level with you, I'm really scared https://t.co/32vZU6aUbl — Steven (@sedinsbeard) April 27, 2025

I’d have been fuming if I was him https://t.co/mEpUrzxEKd pic.twitter.com/AYCG9Br2ub — Smith (@salfordsmith61) April 27, 2025

See what we had to endure as kids? https://t.co/PlCtdCt1Iw — becky fawcett (@beckyfawcett) April 27, 2025

The Ghost of Maurice Cole noticed something.

Source BBC Archive Image Screengrab