People loved Piers Morgan’s takedown of Magas trolling Volodymyr Zelenskyy and it felt as weird for us as it did everyone else

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Piers Morgan on TV, mostly because he’s not really on it anymore, his Talk TV programme now reduced to a YouTube channel which you may or may not subscribe too.

And it’s surely been even longer since we found ourselves cheering him on, but that’s what happened when he took on these Magas over Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the funeral of Pope Francis.

Specifically, this all-American specimen obsessed with what the Ukrainian president wears, seemingly above all else.

Zelenskyy couldn’t even wear a suit for Pope Francis’s funeral. And the woke idiots in attendance clapped for him anyway. The lack of respect is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/huUzPskCwB — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 26, 2025

To which Morgan politely pointed out …

Pope Francis never wore a suit. https://t.co/79mqG74i6p — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 26, 2025

… only for Maga in chief Tomi Lahren – you remember (probably) felt the need to respond, only less politely, obviously.

I think you realize that’s a bit of a different situation, Piers. Zelenskyy is an entitled little rat who only wants attention and money. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 26, 2025

To which Morgan replied …

He’s really not, he just wants to save his country from a ruthless Russian dictator.

I remember a time when American conservatives would all be on his side in such a situation… https://t.co/O40aUmISa2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 26, 2025

… and that noise you can hear is the confusion of people who wouldn’t normally applaud Morgan doing just that.

When these assholes got me out here agreeing with fucking PIERS MORGAN istg https://t.co/agvsW0DYwh — I was born to speak all mirth and no matter. (@KasFace_) April 27, 2025

got me retweeting this guy unironically. https://t.co/cSsVkc8Hnp — Clara (@clarperonhighst) April 27, 2025

I'm agreeing with Piers Morgan??? Can I get a temp check in Hell, please? https://t.co/JVn6G8fXkK — Retirement Final. (@ThatGuyRoss83) April 28, 2025

Gotdammit, you have me agreeing with Piers fucking Morgan https://t.co/ONMiVsr98S — ? (@dirtypurv9) April 27, 2025

Never thought it would happen, but here I am, agreeing with Piers Morgan… https://t.co/nw1EMziVKl — Henry Case – YYC Escort (@Robobabe00) April 26, 2025

Well you get the idea by now …

