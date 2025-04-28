Politics magas Piers Morgan Volodymyr Zelenskyy

People loved Piers Morgan’s takedown of Magas trolling Volodymyr Zelenskyy and it felt as weird for us as it did everyone else

John Plunkett. Updated April 28th, 2025

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Piers Morgan on TV, mostly because he’s not really on it anymore, his Talk TV programme now reduced to a YouTube channel which you may or may not subscribe too.

And it’s surely been even longer since we found ourselves cheering him on, but that’s what happened when he took on these Magas over Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the funeral of Pope Francis.

Specifically, this all-American specimen obsessed with what the Ukrainian president wears, seemingly above all else.

To which Morgan politely pointed out …

… only for Maga in chief Tomi Lahren – you remember (probably) felt the need to respond, only less politely, obviously.

To which Morgan replied …

… and that noise you can hear is the confusion of people who wouldn’t normally applaud Morgan doing just that.

Well you get the idea by now …

READ MORE

Sharron Davies bemoaned all the woke movies with a message and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Source