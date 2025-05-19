People shared the very funny and especially inventive nicknames people ended up with at work – 16 of the best

Life nicknames work

Here’s a classic Q&A that never fails to make us smile.

It all started when the estimable @jamieeast asked this on Twitter back when it actually was called Twitter.

‘What’s the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about – one place called a lad Levi’s because he always went home at 5:01.’

And it turned out people had lots of very inventive – and very funny – workplace nicknames to share. Here are 16 of the very best.

1.

My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him ‘the London eye’. — Laura Aurora (@MrsLauraAurora) January 25, 2020

2.

A bloke who had one leg shorter than the other creating quite a limp at a place I worked was nicknamed ” snipers nightmare “ — Paul Fisher (@pickwick1978) January 25, 2020

3.

Guy I worked with was called Gary Gray. His nickname was Gary Anagram. — Simon Duffy (@thedufmeister) January 25, 2020

4.

A dock workers son got a job on the docks in Liverpool and he told him to keep his mouth shut on his first day at work, otherwise he’d get given a nickname.

The next day they nick-named him “The Quiet Man.” https://t.co/59E8tPg4L7 — Plink2 (@plinketyplink2) January 26, 2020

5.

Slightly unrelated but there was a footballer called Fitz Hall who’s nickname was I believe One Size. — Ben Patterson (@BenPatterson1) January 25, 2020

6.

I’ve got a mate called Mambo because he once lived at Number 5 — Daz Midgley (@omicdaz) January 25, 2020

7.

I used to work at a very sociable company. There was one bloke who never went out, so we called him The Olympic Flame — Paul Carolan (@CarolanCoach) January 25, 2020

8.