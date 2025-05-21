US JD Vance pope leo

People loved what the Pope did with JD Vance’s invite to meet Donald Trump at the White House

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2025

The more we watch JD Vance’s meeting with Pope Leo – and it’s fair to say at this point we’ve watched it quite a lot – the more we enjoy it.

And our new favourite moment is surely this, when Vance hands over a letter he’s obviously very excited about, an invite from Donald Trump to join him at the White House.

And what the Pope does next is the subtlest, most brutal burn you’ll see this week.

Absolute oof.

Although lots of people were also saying Pope Leo was simply following protocol with a personal invite.

Still, at least he didn’t hand it straight back to Vance and ask him to read it out loud, as Trump did with Keir Starmer.

We’re with this person.

