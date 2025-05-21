People loved what the Pope did with JD Vance’s invite to meet Donald Trump at the White House

US JD Vance pope leo

The more we watch JD Vance’s meeting with Pope Leo – and it’s fair to say at this point we’ve watched it quite a lot – the more we enjoy it.

It’s worth watching this interaction between Pope Leo and JD Vance in full. pic.twitter.com/nC5nwcLFPq — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 19, 2025

And our new favourite moment is surely this, when Vance hands over a letter he’s obviously very excited about, an invite from Donald Trump to join him at the White House.

And what the Pope does next is the subtlest, most brutal burn you’ll see this week.

“I’ll read that at some point.” — Pope Leo’s response to JD Vance giving him a letter from President Trump inviting him to the United States pic.twitter.com/5OGztKZ2lM — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 19, 2025

Absolute oof.

The way the Pope immediately puts Trump’s letter to the side pic.twitter.com/BNNzyAHBSv — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 20, 2025

Although lots of people were also saying Pope Leo was simply following protocol with a personal invite.

Still, at least he didn’t hand it straight back to Vance and ask him to read it out loud, as Trump did with Keir Starmer.

We’re with this person.

This is how I treat a birthday card signed by co-workers. https://t.co/Pm6JmCckHY — Consigliere (@Consigliere187) May 20, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump went bumbling off and almost walked into a wall before being steered away by the House Speaker – 17 facepalms

Source @chrisjollyhale