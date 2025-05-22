People came up with the worst things you could say in a lift full of people and these 17 press all the worst possible buttons

Life funny reddit

Here is one of favourite things that happened on Twitter after people shared the very worst thing you could possibly say in a lift full of people.

It alls started after AMGBOI69420 asked this over on Reddit.

‘What’s the worst thing you can say in an elevator full of people?’

And it prompted no end of very funny and totally inappropriate suggestions. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and here are our favourites.

1.

‘Don’t say anything at all, but take the whole trip standing at the door, facing in.’

Douglasqqq

2.

‘True story, my mom and dad were in a crowded elevator while my mom was very obviously pregnant to the point of bursting.

‘I guess she looks at my dad and says, “When are you going to tell your wife about me?” My parents are happily married; she was just pranking him. My dad said it was the longest elevator ride of his life.’

JumpKicker

3.

‘Before we start does anyone want to get out?’

TKRedditUser2020

4.

‘Pretending to talk on a phone: “Well, the doctor will let me know as soon as the test results are back if it’s tuberculosis.”

[deleted]

5.

‘Saying the floor numbers out loud.’

microg-o-meter

6.

‘My mom, sister, and I went on a vacation. While in the elevator, my sister joked “The reason we brought you here was to break the news you’re adopted.”

‘The man in front of us turned around and said “and I’m your real father”. The doors opened and he walked out.

‘It was the best timing and absolutely hilarious.’

funparent

7.

‘Stand in the corner facing away from everyone, bang your head against the wall and say “NO, I won’t do it, no no, not again.”

TrailerParkPrepper

8.

‘Look at everyone with a big smile, ..you know, to make them feel safe.’

MintNChipies

9.

‘I am a delivery driver and any time I’m in an elevator with people I say “you hear about all the people who died in this elevator?”

PRlMARYLOSER