This restaurant review from someone who ate a ridiculously spicy chicken sandwich ends with a brilliantly American disclaimer

We admit that we like a bit of spice in our food. There’s nothing quite like the exquisite pain from eating a vindaloo or chowing down on some cheese on toast generously slathered in extra hot sauce.

However, we would probably think twice about eating the following dish after reading this review from an American sandwich lover, despite him giving the full 5 stars to the experience.

Thanks to Zaid Jilani for sharing on Twitter.

An American man was told don’t eat that spicy sandwich. He did it anyway and wrote this review. A true patriot. pic.twitter.com/9ZWu1M67oD — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 19, 2025

Fair play to him, and what a final sentence!

no matter what anyone says, i love how he left a positive review instead of a negative one. because after all, they warned him and he received a 10/10 service — Sina (@spiciersina) May 20, 2025

Dude is STRENGTHENED by CONFLICT — Mike Ton (@mton1109) May 19, 2025

I want to try the 10 chicken now. pic.twitter.com/FR5B0RB9MF — Chris Jannette (@RealChrisJNet) May 20, 2025

Massively admiring this man for giving deserved props to the restaurant and sandwich, despite his experience! — Aron Roberts (@aronro) May 19, 2025

About 20 years ago after a couple of trips to Thailand I was really into eating spicy food. It was some dumb competitive thing with me. Been to the same Thai place a few times, finally went “Thai hot”. They were impressed, my body was not. I’d climbed Everest. Back to Sriracha. — Engineering is the Answer (@a2mfk74) May 19, 2025

I like that he took full ownership rather than blaming others. — Adam (Taylor's version) (@arkangyle) May 20, 2025

The utter stupidity of grown men never fails to astonish me and this is just another example. — Wendy (@perfectrose2011) May 20, 2025

What an ad, you need health insurance to eat here — Daniel (@DanielLSUTiger) May 19, 2025

If I am not sitting on the toilet the next morning questioning every life decision I’ve ever made IT WAS NOT SPICY ENOUGH. — Mao’s Five Beer Plan (@CallMeFebel) May 20, 2025

I lost control of my body. 5 Stars! — Martian Law (@law_martian) May 20, 2025

bro fucked around, found out and stood by his decision thats commendable https://t.co/WTgMTLiRV5 — quacky (@TheQu4ckness) May 20, 2025

Oddly I don't consider myself an incredibly adventurous person overall, but when I read something like this about spicy food is feel like I HAVE to try it https://t.co/zi7N1Wdin4 — Angra Mainyu (@VoidAtoms) May 19, 2025

There might just be a tiny bit of sarcasm in this comment.

And here we find an exceptionally rare breed; an American who defies all logic, common sense, and fails to heed any warnings offered

All advice be damned, they march on

Experiences significant discomfort and pain; nothing but high praise

Hard to find, easy to applaud https://t.co/T2PsuCuSfz — Mish (@mishy_the_fishy) May 20, 2025

H/T Zaid Jilani Image Zaid Jilani, Pexels