Life America food

This restaurant review from someone who ate a ridiculously spicy chicken sandwich ends with a brilliantly American disclaimer

David Harris. Updated May 28th, 2025

We admit that we like a bit of spice in our food. There’s nothing quite like the exquisite pain from eating a vindaloo or chowing down on some cheese on toast generously slathered in extra hot sauce.

However, we would probably think twice about eating the following dish after reading this review from an American sandwich lover, despite him giving the full 5 stars to the experience.

Thanks to Zaid Jilani for sharing on Twitter.

Fair play to him, and what a final sentence!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

There might just be a tiny bit of sarcasm in this comment.

H/T Zaid Jilani Image Zaid Jilani, Pexels