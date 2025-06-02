Reform UK said it was going to do an Elon Musk-style ‘DOGE’ on Kent County Council and these 14 comebacks surely said it best

Politics doge Reform UK

Reform UK’s love of all things Donald Trump knows no bounds, so it will probably come as no surprise that Nigel Farage’s party has just announced its first ‘DOGE’ audit into Kent County Council, one of the councils it took control of in May’s local elections.

Party chairman Zia Yusuf was especially excited to announce it on Twitter – where else? – where he said a team of big brains would apparently be working for zero cash to do it.

Reform’s UK DOGE has been formed. It’s a team of world class software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors, working for free. They’ll identify and help eliminate wasteful spending They arrive at Kent Council tomorrow, and we respectfully make the following request: pic.twitter.com/fYNL1OzOsh — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) June 1, 2025

The fact their ‘letter’ beings with ‘To Whom It May Concern’ surely speaks volumes.

As did Antony Hook, the Liberal Democrat opposition leader on the council, who told BBC Radio Kent:

‘We have at KCC a governance and audit committee, that was due to have its first meeting since the election next week. Reform have cancelled it. ‘The health and scrutiny committee was meant to meet, Reform have cancelled it. Reform have cancelled most of the committee meetings for this week or next week, without any explanation. ‘They haven’t even named who their nominees are to chair these important committees are. If Reform were serious about making the council work well they would be getting their councillors to do this job, not bringing in unnamed anonymous people who haven’t been elected.’

And these 14 people surely said it best.

1.

No “world class software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors” would ever work for free. — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) June 2, 2025

2.

World class software engineers going to audit Kent Council. Presumably they’ve given up their jobs in Silicon Valley to go through Kent Council spreadsheets. It’s all so utterly ridiculous. https://t.co/EyAyuX68Ea — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) June 1, 2025

3.

Mohammad Yusuf and the kids playing American dress up again. Tomorrow Nigel Farage will pardon Lucy Connolly and Lee Anderson will sign an executive order to make 30p the most a restaurant can charge for a meal. — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) June 2, 2025

4.

5.

DOGE was a disaster in the U.S. – it was used to build detailed data profiles for Elon’s AI. Now Reform plans to use DODE to harvest data on everyone. It’s surveillance, not policy. — Lance Lachlan ✌ (@lancelachlan) June 1, 2025

6.

This from the party that cancelled next week’s Governance and Audit Committee at Kent County Council. Utter joke – why don’t you try actually running the council guys? https://t.co/Fi9C6vKLQZ — Mike Martin MP (@ThreshedThought) June 1, 2025

7.