This Farage fanatic was so far down the rabbit hole, it almost broke Lewis Goodall’s brain

Lewis Goodall is standing in for James O’Brien in the 10 am to 1 pm slot on LBC this week, and he seems to have attracted the type of caller that made the usual presenter famous.

The unthinking devotion of one caller to St. Nigel of Anywhere-but-Clacton has to be heard to be believed …and you still may not believe it. It’s worth listening to the entire thread of three clips.

"I wouldn't trust you if you said the Sun was going to shine tomorrow."

"If Reform said it would, I'd trust them." Caller John explains the depth of his trust in Nigel Farage to @Lewis_Goodall. pic.twitter.com/jpft92uHjQ — LBC (@LBC) June 2, 2025

"£7 billion is a huge amount of money."

"It’s like 20% of the Defence budget."

"You really think we spend that on DEI?" Caller John believes the government spends ‘even more than that’, in fact. pic.twitter.com/Kep7TGDzVo — LBC (@LBC) June 2, 2025

Caller John believes Nigel Farage has been right about everything.@Lewis_Goodall asks: What about Brexit? pic.twitter.com/tUUCuN26jE — LBC (@LBC) June 2, 2025

They can never specify that one thing that might suggest they know what they’re talking about, can they? John’s Cult of Farage comments had Twitter/X reacting accordingly.

1.

Caller with the IQ of a potato talking to @lewis_goodall on LBC right now — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 2, 2025

2.

Not a fucking brain cell in sight from John here. At least he fits the stereotype of your regular Reform voter then. — Zam (@itszam23) June 2, 2025

3.

Just telling everyone how brainwashed he is. Lost. https://t.co/3uzgQBSH5w — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) June 2, 2025

4.

This… this is why the country is fucked

pic.twitter.com/G58aeyshgF — JPC (@jpxan71) June 2, 2025

5.

A very revealing call. Decades of media manipulation & gaslighting, plus underachieving governments & latterly the toxic crucible of social media, have created characters like John. If a critical mass of Johns are led by the nose by Farage into voting booths by 2029, we're fucked — Paul Tomlinson (@PaulTomlinsonn) June 2, 2025

6.

I caught this LIVE – John from Wallington wins most idiotic caller on ANY radio phone in Crackers. We were all @lewis_goodall in the moment https://t.co/wiErXA6hHx https://t.co/CnZwWAkSZ5 — Cass Blakeman✍️ Writer Reader #FBPE #NHS (@WistfulCass) June 2, 2025

7.

I think Lewis was much kinder to him than JO’B would have been! — Amy (@Baggladee) June 2, 2025

8.

A few years ago I'd have assumed that guy was just making a crank call. Now? Not so much. — Daniel Jones (@dannyboy7796) June 2, 2025

9.

10.

11.

£7bn is a made up figure from a right wing think tank. In fact only £64m is spent on roles determined as DEI throughout central and local government. To get to £7bn there would need to be 47k people on c.£150,000 putting them in the top 1% or earners.. — The PIPE Company OÜ (@ThePIPEcompany) June 2, 2025

12.

There is no point trying to argue with people like John. You wont get through to them because they look at objective evidence and say "well the researcher and the other 400 researchers who agree with them are lying." Also the right-wingers are in a cult at this point lmao https://t.co/Ov0zStKjba — RamblingProletarian (@RmbnProletarian) June 2, 2025

13.

Listening in sheer disbelief at the comments being made by a Reform supporter on #LBC. Despite all the objective evidence offered by Lewis Goodall, the caller’s mind is made up. He and Farage are right and everyone else is wrong. Given the support for Reform, this is alarming. — Dr Roy Bailey FRSA (@DrRoyBailey) June 2, 2025

14.

Just turned on @LBC – the guy talking to @lewis_goodall is an absolute moron. It’s scary that there are people this thick that are allowed to vote — Anita Arch (@AnitaArch1) June 2, 2025

@BVDBABY saw an earning opportunity.

Anyone got that guy's email address? Just I'm a bit hard up this month, but I reckon sending this guy an email in broken English telling him he's won the Spanish lottery could prove to be very lucrative for me… — British Ar5ehole In Exile (@BVDBABY) June 2, 2025

There was always another option.

At first this was one of the most absurd calls I'd heard By the end of it I was convinced he is a troll — Robert Catesby (@RobertCatesby72) June 2, 2025

We truly wish we hadn’t seen and heard too many people like that to agree.

Image Screengrab