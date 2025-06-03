Politics lbc nigel farage

This Farage fanatic was so far down the rabbit hole, it almost broke Lewis Goodall’s brain

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2025

Lewis Goodall is standing in for James O’Brien in the 10 am to 1 pm slot on LBC this week, and he seems to have attracted the type of caller that made the usual presenter famous.

The unthinking devotion of one caller to St. Nigel of Anywhere-but-Clacton has to be heard to be believed …and you still may not believe it. It’s worth listening to the entire thread of three clips.

They can never specify that one thing that might suggest they know what they’re talking about, can they? John’s Cult of Farage comments had Twitter/X reacting accordingly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

@BVDBABY saw an earning opportunity.

There was always another option.

We truly wish we hadn’t seen and heard too many people like that to agree.

READ MORE

LBC’s Lewis Goodall held up a mirror to Robert Jenrick’s hypocrisy over his campaign against fare-dodging, and it’s a lesson for interviewers everywhere

Source LBC Image Screengrab