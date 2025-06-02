Politics Robert jenrick

LBC’s Lewis Goodall held up a mirror to Robert Jenrick’s hypocrisy over his campaign against fare-dodging, and it’s a lesson for interviewers everywhere

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 2nd, 2025

You’re probably aware of Robert Jenrick’s recent campaign, in which he has set himself up as a roving reporter, calling out fare-dodging in London.

We shared some early reactions to his Partridgesque video, but it’s worth watching, if you haven’t already seen it.

Irony immediately raised its head, beginning with this nugget of information.

When Jenrick spoke to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, the presenter brought up another issue.

“Has anyone ever accosted you in the street for unlawfully approving a Conservative-supporting billionaire’s housing project, which could have cost the taxpayer £45 million?”

“What matters now is how we tackle crime.”

“You don’t think that rule-breaking at the top is a problem? It’s only a problem for those at the bottom?”

As good as that was, it wasn’t even the only part of Jenrick’s past setting off the hypocrisy alarm.

Well, that’s awkward. This is what people had to say about it all.

Oh, and on the topic of the unlawful approval of the Tory donor’s scheme …

Source LBC Image Screengrab