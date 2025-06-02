LBC’s Lewis Goodall held up a mirror to Robert Jenrick’s hypocrisy over his campaign against fare-dodging, and it’s a lesson for interviewers everywhere

Politics Robert jenrick

You’re probably aware of Robert Jenrick’s recent campaign, in which he has set himself up as a roving reporter, calling out fare-dodging in London.

We shared some early reactions to his Partridgesque video, but it’s worth watching, if you haven’t already seen it.

Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground. Lawbreaking is out of control. He's not acting. So, I did. pic.twitter.com/MZSVQ3Sdak — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 29, 2025

Irony immediately raised its head, beginning with this nugget of information.

Newark – where this turnip is MP – has a higher crime rate than London. Perhaps @RobertJenrick could serve his own constituency for a change. https://t.co/so6pgCkLsY — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 30, 2025

When Jenrick spoke to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, the presenter brought up another issue.

'So rule-breaking only matters at the bottom?'

'You accepted that you acted unlawfully.'

@lewis_goodall points out that Robert Jenrick's campaign against fare-dodging could show a double standard, especially after his own legal troubles. pic.twitter.com/G6pn8SC2wz — LBC (@LBC) June 1, 2025

“Has anyone ever accosted you in the street for unlawfully approving a Conservative-supporting billionaire’s housing project, which could have cost the taxpayer £45 million?” “What matters now is how we tackle crime.” “You don’t think that rule-breaking at the top is a problem? It’s only a problem for those at the bottom?”

As good as that was, it wasn’t even the only part of Jenrick’s past setting off the hypocrisy alarm.

Today's ethical question: which is worse – dodging a fare or claiming public money for the same journey twice?#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/qNyc2vTLEr — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 1, 2025

Well, that’s awkward. This is what people had to say about it all.

Sorry @RobertJenrick but I’m equally interested in your repeated rule-breaking & do see it as highly relevant to running after folk without relevant permission. I’m sick of hypocrites in politics, especially those who won’t own up. Well done Lewis. for speaking up for us. — @dillmigs on bluesky (@DillMigs) June 1, 2025

Ha ha thanks Lewis Goodall for bringing that up jenrick is a dodgy clown pic.twitter.com/CnXfO8im8V — rach (@RaachRach) June 1, 2025

People should pay their fares, just as people should pay their taxes and follow the same rules as the rest of us are expected to. I detest hypocrisy, but especially when it comes from those who sit in judgement of others. https://t.co/x3SCpgRsQW — Rosemary Frazer (@RosemaryFrazer) June 1, 2025

This is how Jenrick should be confronted every time he talks about lawlessness. That and how the Tories decimated our justice system. https://t.co/RqqjPuRbbw — Anna (@ox_anna29) June 1, 2025

There is NO GLASS in his greenhouse!!! — Murmuration (@matthud59) June 1, 2025

It’s like a burglar who stole the crown jewels scolding someone for nicking a teabag from the office kitchen https://t.co/oVZgvR7Za2 — Jamil (@JamilHus1) June 1, 2025

@lewis_goodall @LBC calls out hypocrite Jenrick “has anyone accosted you in the street for unlawfully approving a Conservative supporting billionaire housing project, which could have cost the taxpayer £45 million. Rule breaking is a problem wherever it happens isn’t it?” https://t.co/MdpXFWZyG0 pic.twitter.com/UVMhqAJNas — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) June 1, 2025

It is about time this was addressed directly with Jenrick and it should be done every time he is interviewed and tries to lecture anyone about lawbreaking. https://t.co/nYHjGC4V2x — Daniel (@DjrReid) June 1, 2025

Fair play to Goodall for saying what we are all thinking. — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) June 1, 2025

I don’t condone fare-dodging

Also don’t condone the millions wasted and apparent corruption behind the VIP PPE contracts. As a priority, I’d be reclaiming the latter before fixing the former — Seasons of Mist (@ronaldigray) June 1, 2025

In a nutshell dont look at us stealing billions look at those overthere holding onto a couple of quid — Alan Durant (@AlanLovesLeeds) June 1, 2025

Don't forget that Jenrick also visited his parents' house during lockdown when the rest of us weren't allowed to. He was caught going at 68mph in a 40mph zone and claimed twice for one journey on his expenses. He's a paragon of virtue. — Jude (@Jude_p_w) June 1, 2025

Oh, and on the topic of the unlawful approval of the Tory donor’s scheme …

Jenrick claimed that he was ‘cleared’. But there was only a very limited and very technical judicial review but never a criminal investigation into whether there was fraud by abuse of position or misconduct in public office, which are completely different matters. pic.twitter.com/D9F7IUYFYJ — Osita Mba (@DrOsitaMba) June 1, 2025

