We can’t say that this is the most convincing on-screen vampire death, but it has to be the funniest

The 1988 Anthony Hickox-directed horror comedy, Waxwork, has achieved cult status with a combination of a crazy plot involving some classic monsters – a werewolf, Dracula and a mummy – and all-or-nothing performances from some genuinely iconic actors of the time.

It also has some brilliantly absurd moments, such as this fantastic Dracula death, shared by Storyboard Artist and Illustrator Heidi Neunhoffer.

Watching the movie Waxwork for the first time and it has one of the funniest vampire deaths I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/82YV7oXeKI — Heidi Neunhoffer is Looking for Work (@neunhofferart) June 24, 2024

No bats were harmed in the making of that clip …and if you thought they were, we have a bridge to sell you.

Watched this weekend and had to rewind this scene back. Too funny, wild movie. Like an extended goosebumps episode https://t.co/PGWYxBTxGx — jordan (@jordoritos) June 24, 2024

Imagine being vampire – an unholy creature of the night – and this is how you go out. Absolutely embarrassing. https://t.co/TCSNWJxjCy — Dusty (@DustyEvely) June 24, 2024

Johnathan Harker feeling REALLY stupid right about now. https://t.co/RPgr48qHhg — Eric (@Eric_Die_Spinne) June 24, 2024

Dude got the job done. Hasta la vista, Vampire Baby! lol — Elton Mustang (@EltonMustang) June 24, 2024

I loved this movie. It was such a guilty pleasure to watch. Horrible all around, loved every minute of it. — DrEmettBrown (@DrEmettBrown) June 24, 2024

For this scene alone, this movie is going on the watchlist. https://t.co/9121vjHvnb — ethelred (@aethelred) June 24, 2024

there's probably a load of vampire safety regulations that came in after this one poor fool got his bat head blown off https://t.co/vChU0a7pIX — Daniel Kennedy (@fliglman) June 24, 2024

This definitely has potential.

Although we didn’t believe it could happen, Kimo Linder-Fattah‘s minor adjustment made it even better.

This is great, I don't think I've seen Waxwork, which is a shame as I enjoy these kinds of movies. Now on my list. I made a single tweak to this becuase I thought it was missing something, aka Matt Berry yelling "BAT!" as he transforms into a bat in What we do in the shadows pic.twitter.com/KZOtKOAcfG — Kimo Linder-Fattah (@Farrisen) June 24, 2024

Source Heidi Neunhoffer Image Screengrab