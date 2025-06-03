Entertainment films

We can’t say that this is the most convincing on-screen vampire death, but it has to be the funniest

Poke Staff. Updated June 3rd, 2025

The 1988 Anthony Hickox-directed horror comedy, Waxwork, has achieved cult status with a combination of a crazy plot involving some classic monsters – a werewolf, Dracula and a mummy – and all-or-nothing performances from some genuinely iconic actors of the time.

It also has some brilliantly absurd moments, such as this fantastic Dracula death, shared by Storyboard Artist and Illustrator Heidi Neunhoffer.

No bats were harmed in the making of that clip …and if you thought they were, we have a bridge to sell you.

This definitely has potential.

Although we didn’t believe it could happen, Kimo Linder-Fattah‘s minor adjustment made it even better.

Source Heidi Neunhoffer Image Screengrab