There was something missing from Reform’s bid to ‘do a DOGE’ on Kent County Council and these people surely said it best

Much excitement at Reform UK this week, which has announced it will be doing an Elon Musk-style DOGE on Kent County Council, one of the councils Nigel Farage’s party took control of in last month’s local elections.

They’re so excited they can’t stop tweeting about it, including details of a letter in which any council staff refusing to comply would face a potential charge of ‘gross misconduct’. Here’s what deputy leader Richard Tice had to say.

Our DOGE team will arrive in Kent tomorrow with a clear mandate….. https://t.co/TUcB8tfB77 — Richard Tice MP (@TiceRichard) June 1, 2025

So clear they don’t even know who to address it to, by the looks of it.

And there was also something not just a bit important but basically essential to the whole operation, helpfully pointed out by @colder_sarcasm over on Twitter.

NEW: Why are Reform hiding the names of the software engineers, analysts and “forensic auditors” who are getting access to voter and citizen data? pic.twitter.com/DWfW4F9oWu — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) June 2, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Worth noting that this letter to officers of the Council was countersigned by both Farage and Yusuf, neither of whom have any right to do so as they are not elected members of the Council, and are in essence ordinary members of the public with no right to do so. — Mike Lyon (@GreenBin69) June 2, 2025

Letters from the Council don’t have political party logos on them. I would wipe my arse in that letter and post it back. — Konductor71 (@konductor71) June 2, 2025

To be fair, given the amount of abuse they would receive for doing a job. Would you want your details published everywhere? — A (@returningfromt2) June 2, 2025

I’d like to know where they found a world class software engineer who works for free, the ones I know charge more than KCs. — H.C. Hughes (@bsd_junkie) June 2, 2025

Do we have pictures of the engineers, analysts and forensic auditors arriving at the offices of KCC today? — Suze (@99_hp) June 2, 2025

Because Reform have no real identity or policies, so they’re just copying MAGA ‍♂️… And that DOGE worked out soooo well — Mike P (@meatntater) June 2, 2025

Why is Farage signing a letter where he has no authority to instruct anyone at KCC? — Stephen Fielding (@SRFielding72) June 2, 2025

The letter says the names are appended to the end of the letter. Have you got that part so you can post it? We need to see who these people are that will “work for free”. Nobody does that work for free. Names please. — LARRY WARDELL (@capri280lj) June 2, 2025

Reform haven’t posted that part. They want to leverage the programme for PR but without any of the accountability and transparency. — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) June 2, 2025

And also …

If it’s for free, you’re the product. https://t.co/jaQFYU7rmf — Monique Botha is actually they/them ‍♀️ (@DrMBotha) June 2, 2025

