Politics doge Reform UK Richard tice

There was something missing from Reform’s bid to ‘do a DOGE’ on Kent County Council and these people surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2025

Much excitement at Reform UK this week, which has announced it will be doing an Elon Musk-style DOGE on Kent County Council, one of the councils Nigel Farage’s party took control of in last month’s local elections.

They’re so excited they can’t stop tweeting about it, including details of a letter in which any council staff refusing to comply would face a potential charge of ‘gross misconduct’. Here’s what deputy leader Richard Tice had to say.

So clear they don’t even know who to address it to, by the looks of it.

And there was also something not just a bit important but basically essential to the whole operation, helpfully pointed out by @colder_sarcasm over on Twitter.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And also …

READ MORE

A spoof ‘RAF’ post about a fighter jet painted pink for Pride had blue ticks foaming at the mouth – 9 hilariously misguided responses

H/T @colder_sarcasm